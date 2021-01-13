 Penn State Football: Are Early 2021 Top 25 Projections Right About Penn State?
Rankings Roundup: Are the early 2021 projections right about Penn State?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Should Penn State be a preseason Top 25 team in 2021?

Alabama's 52-28 win over Ohio State on Monday night in the national title game signaled the end of the 2020 college football season — and the beginning of way-too-early rankings season.

We aggregated lists from five media outlets to see where Penn State stands, and then discussed whether the pundits got it right when it comes to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Penn State had its worst season under James Franklin in 2020, but pundits believe things should improve in 2021.

ESPN.com

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. North Carolina

8. Iowa State

9. USC

10. Indiana

11. Cincinnati

12. Iowa

13. Oregon

14. Washington

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida

17. Wisconsin

18. Ole Miss

19. Louisiana

20. LSU

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Liberty

25. Miami


The Sporting News

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. Iowa State

10. Cincinnati

11. Texas

12. LSU

13. USC

14. North Carolina

15. Oklahoma State

16. Indiana

17. Iowa

18. Miami

19. Wisconsin

20. Oregon

21. Ole Miss

22. Auburn

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Army

25. Penn State


Brett McMurphy/Stadium 

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Texas

9. North Carolina

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. Notre Dame

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Cincinnati

18. Oklahoma State

19. Washington

20. Arizona State

21. Virginia Tech

22. Iowa

23. USC

24. Ole Miss

25. Liberty


Athlon Sports

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Iowa State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Wisconsin

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Miami

17. Arizona State

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Indiana

20. TCU

21. Oklahoma State

22. Washington

23. LSU

24. Texas

25. Louisiana

The Next Tier: Penn State


Bleacher Report 

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Iowa State

7. Cincinnati

8. USC

9. Texas A&M

10. Indiana

11. Notre Dame

12. Florida

13. Miami

14. North Carolina

15. Texas

16. Wisconsin

17. Iowa

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Arizona State

20. Penn State

21. Oregon

22. West Virginia

23. NC State

24. Washington

25. LSU


The Debrief 

So, let's break down what we just saw above.

Four of the five media outlets think that Penn State will be one of the 25 best teams in college football next season.

For fans who watched the Nittany Lions go 0-5 to start the 2020 season with few signs of life, that's a great place to start.

With four consecutive wins to end the season, Penn State seemed to have salvaged their national reputation just a bit, convincing some pundits that their nightmare start was indeed just a bump in the road.

That's interesting — at least to me — because at the same time, most of the folks who put these rankings together seem to be buying into schools who may have benefitted from the sheer insanity that the 2020 season provided, like Coastal Carolina and Liberty.

It comes off as a bit strange that they would reward those schools heading into next year but not hold Penn State accountable.

Brett McMurphy at Stadium is the highest on Penn State among this group, ranking them all the way up at No. 10.

Athlon Sports, by contrast, doesn't even have the Nittany Lions as part of their top-25, listing them among a group of several teams in their "The Next Tier" category.

Bleacher Report, ESPN and The Sporting News each have Penn State somewhere between 20-25.

I've got two different opinions based on what I've read. The first is that ranking Penn State somewhere between 20-25, as the majority of these outlets did, is absolutely fair.

Penn State did not beat a good team in 2020 — it's as simple as that. The closest thing to a signature win the Nittany Lions achieved came in Ann Arbor over a Michigan program that, much like Penn State, was massively disappointing in 2020.

If we're basing things on merit — as the college football world claims to do — then it would make sense to be really cautious about Penn State heading into the new season.

But, if we're trying to project who the best 25 teams will be in 2021, is basing things on performance from the previous season the right approach to take? I'm not so sure.

This leads me into my second thought: Penn State is better than a lot of the teams pundits are ranking ahead of it, despite what the Nittany Lions' subpar results might lead you to believe.

For example, Coastal Carolina appears ahead of Penn State in three of the five preseason polls I've aggregated above.

The Chanticleers were a great story in 2020. They deserve a ton of credit for their 11-1 season that came out of nowhere. I think projecting a team like that to be better than a team like Penn State, that has recruited athletes who can more than hold their own at the top level of the Big Ten for several years now, is a little unwise.

The same can be said for the likes of Louisiana, Army and Liberty, all of which appear ahead of the Nittany Lions — and several other big programs, it must be noted — on at least one of the lists above.

But that's the beauty of these lists. They're nothing but a Hail Mary into the end zone. Nobody's ever ends up perfect.

What matters is where Penn State sits at the end, and we're still a long way from the beginning.


*******

