Ranking the five most exciting matchups for PSU under proposed alliance

Some juicy new nonconference matchups are coming in the not-too-distant future for Penn State Nittany Lions football. The Big Ten is set to formally announce an alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC, which could reportedly obligate Big Ten programs to play nonconference games against opponents from those two conferences. With that in mind, let's rank the five most exciting potential matchups for Penn State football that this alliance could bring. RELATED: Three Penn State football commits who are set to outplay their ratings this season

Could Beaver Stadium play host to an exciting game between Penn State Nittany Lions football and a big time ACC or Pac-12 team?

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

5. Miami

We'll start off with a program with which the Nittany Lions have plenty of history to reference. Penn State football fans of a certain age will have fond memories of a 14-10 victory in the Fiesta Bowl on January 3, 1987, that claimed a National Championship for the Nittany Lions. These two programs have met 13 times, but not since 2001. Under head coach Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes had a solid season in 2020, and enter 2021 ranked 14th in the AP Poll.

4. Oregon

Our first Pac-12 representative on this list is the Oregon Ducks, one of the most successful programs in the Pac-12 lately. Oregon reached the national title game in 2015 and has made back-to-back New Year's Six bowl appearances in the last two seasons, besting Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl in 2019 and falling to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl last season. It would be a new matchup for Penn State fans to enjoy as well. The Nittany Lions have played the Ducks only four times in their history, and have never played a road game in Eugene.

3. Florida State

Penn State has never played a regular-season game against the Seminoles — one of the most decorated programs in the ACC. This new alliance would likely change that, and put a marquee game on the Nittany Lions schedule. Penn State last met Florida State in 2006 in the Orange Bowl, where the Nittany Lions scored a thrilling 26-23 victory. The Nittany Lions have only taken on the Seminoles three times in total, with one win, one loss and one tie.

2. USC

Another storied program that would find its way onto Penn State football's schedule under the proposed alliance is USC. The Trojans enter the new season ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll as they look to claim their first Pac-12 conference championship since the 2017 season. Penn State has met the Trojans in its last two trips to the Rose Bowl, including a memorable 52-49 defeat on January 2, 2017.

1. Clemson