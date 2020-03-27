*****

1. Georgia

The Dawgs hit it out of the park when they hosted Grimes earlier this year. His skill set fits Georgia’s defense well and Kirby Smart really impressed Grimes and his family. He is familiar with a lot of the current players at Georgia and some of their top targets in the 2021 recruiting class have gotten close with Grimes. The Dawgs would love to get another five-star cornerback in this class after getting five-star Kelee Ringo in the previous recruiting class.

2. Ohio State

Ryan Day and his squad have been on a hot streak lately, and they have momentum in Grimes’ recruitment, too. Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs has made Grimes a priority and the two are really clicking. Grimes has a strong connection to Ohio State in current Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell. The five-star cornerback was really excited to visit Ohio State, but those plans are on hold.

3. North Carolina

The Tar Heels are also doing a great job on the recruiting trail and that is something Grimes has noticed. North Carolina defensive backs coach Dre Bly is from the same area as Grimes and he is using all of his connections to try to create more positive momentum with the coveted prospect. How the Tar Heels play this season could have a big impact on their standing with Grimes.

4. Penn State

Every time Grimes talks about Penn State he brings up defensive backs coach Terry Smith. The two are very close and they talk often, so it’s obvious Grimes would feel comfortable getting coached at Penn State. James Franklin and his staff will have the chance to host Grimes for an official visit later in the recruiting process, possibly for the White Out game. Good friend and current Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert is also helping to recruit Grimes.

5. Texas A&M

The Aggies were the early leader for Grimes because of his relationship with Jimbo Fisher and former defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. Fisher’s experience and relationships in Virginia Beach from back when he heavily recruited that area while coaching at Florida State are paying major dividends with Grimes. New defensive backs coach TJ Rushing is working hard to get closer with Grimes, but it is proving to be difficult without getting him on campus for a visit.

6. Virginia Tech