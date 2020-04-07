Clarkston, Mich., offensive guard Rocco Spindler had planned to take all five of his official visits, then announce his commitment on May 15. That was before the NCAA-mandated dead period, which now is set to extend past Spindler’s planned commitment date, so the four-star has postponed his commitment plans. While some prospects are making commitments during this recruiting visit shut down, Spindler appears intent on taking his official visits before selecting a college. Until those trips occur, here is how we would rank the top contenders in his recruitment.

1. NOTRE DAME

This is one of the most difficult calls for the No. 1 spot among the top 100 recruits. Officially, Spindler still has a top 10, but everyone who has followed this recruitment agrees that right now it looks like a battle between Michigan and Notre Dame. Six months ago, I would have definitely put Michigan in this top spot. Notre Dame, however, has closed the gap in recent months and may have a slight edge.

In a race this close, little things can sway the momentum to one side or the other. Spindler was not able to complete previously planned visits to South Bend early in the spring, but he did have a chance encounter with former head coach Lou Holtz in February that clearly made an impression. This battle is close, but I’m giving the slight edge to Notre Dame right now.

2. MICHIGAN

Growing up near Detroit, Michigan was always Spindler’s favorite team. When he was born, Spindler’s father foresaw him playing offensive line for the Wolverines, and that interest bled over into the recruiting process. From the beginning, expectations were Spindler would end up in maize and blue, but maintaining a lead like that for a long period of time is difficult in recruiting. If Spindler does pick Michigan no one is going to be surprised, but almost everyone would agree the likelihood of that outcome does not appear as assured as it did earlier in the process.

3. PENN STATE

After Michigan and Notre Dame there is a big drop-off to the next tier of potential destinations. Penn State is a program that has generated some recent momentum here, though, and deserves mention. Spindler’s last unofficial visit went to Penn State the weekend just before the February dead period opened. That was actually his first visit to State College, and head coach James Franklin has kept communication frequent with Spindler to try and extend the momentum from that visit. His father, Marc Spindler, played for Pittsburgh, though, and I have a hard time seeing Rocco picking the Nittany Lions over the other contenders listed above.

4. OHIO STATE