BlueWhiteIllustrated - Ranking the Contenders: RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins has nearly 30 offers but in late April the three-star running back narrowed it down to a top seven. The Pike Road, Ala., standout named Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Yale as his frontrunners. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a closer look at the top schools for Judkins and predict which schools are probably in the best shape to land his commitment.

1. AUBURN

Judkins lives about an hour from Auburn’s campus and he has an excellent relationship with position coach Carnell Williams. The new staff there is making the in-state three-star running back a priority in this class. A lot of things are pointing in Auburn’s direction when it comes to Judkins’ recruitment and while others have a very real shot at landing him the Tigers – and Williams in particular – are doing everything they can to get him on board.

2. PENN STATE

When it comes to running backs in the 2022 class, Penn State has a lot of irons in the fire and one of them is Judkins, who has a good deal of interest in the Nittany Lions. Position coach Ja’Juan Seider has a lot of connections through the Southeast and Judkins is a top target. But so are Nicholas Singleton, George Pettaway, Omarion Hampton and Damari Alston among others, so if Penn State strikes out on Judkins there are plenty of other options.

3. OLE MISS

The Rebels averaged more than 39 points per game last season and they involved numerous running backs all over the field so that could be really appealing to Judkins especially with Lane Kiffin hoping to ramp up the offense even more. The sense right now is that Auburn and Penn State have a slight edge over other teams but if Judkins can see himself working best in a proven SEC offense then Ole Miss could be for real.

4. MICHIGAN

Michigan offered more than a year ago so there is definitely interest in Judkins along with other running backs in this class. The academic and athletic mix appeals to the Pike Road running back, too. His relationship with position coach Mike Hart is continuing to develop but there could be at least one sticking point. Judkins told EJ Holland of TheWolverine.com he wants to visit Ann Arbor before it gets cold. If that’s a concern, those long Michigan winters might not appeal to him in the end.

5. FLORIDA

Florida wants two running backs in the 2022 class and the Gators continue to talk with Judkins and many other prospects. But with no official visits set yet it’s still unclear exactly where Florida fits in the picture here. Playing for coach Dan Mullen is a draw. Playing for the Gators is a big deal along with them taking two backs in this class but other programs are ahead of the SEC East power right now. A visit could change things.

6. NOTRE DAME

If Notre Dame schedules an official with Judkins and gets him on campus, then he could move up the running back board. But the Irish have a lot of prospects that they’re tracking at that position, mainly Dallan Hayden, Gavin Sawchuk and Nick Singleton. Judkins and the Notre Dame staff have a strong bond and the three-star is looking for a great academic institution as well, but it seems like teams are higher on Judkins’ list. There could be prospects higher on Notre Dame’s board right now as well.

7. YALE