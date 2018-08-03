CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



1. LSU

LSU would have been further down this list if it didn’t recently miss on top running back target John Emery, who committed to Georgia this week. The Tigers have always been a priority for Cain, but the level of interest may not have always been mutual until now. These days, it’s hard to imagine a situation in which the two sides don’t come together. Originally from Louisiana, Cain once admitted the Tigers led his recruitment and has talked openly about a desire to play for the program he grew up watching. This isn’t a sure thing just yet, but it’s going to be difficult for anyone to beat out LSU at this juncture. Status: Contender

2. PENN STATE

Penn State would have topped this list last week and still has a fighting chance to land Cain. His relationship with the Nittany Lions’ coaches is real and his mother and father visited the campus last week. Head coach James Franklin is said to have won over Cain’s parents on said trip, putting the program in the thick of the race to land his pledge. If LSU would have filled its running back need by landing Emery a few days ago, Penn State would be in the driver’s seat. As it stands, it ranks second and remains a threat. Status: Contender

3. TEXAS

Cain lived in Texas before moving to Florida to attend IMG Academy, and UT has been a major player in his recruitment for some time. The Longhorns have seemed like the favorite at times during the process and have certainly not faded to the periphery. Texas may not be the favorite at this juncture, but it’s easy to imagine a scenario in which it wins out when a letter of intent is signed. A strong season on the field would likely help the Longhorns’ cause. Status: Contender

4. AUBURN

Cain isn’t likely to land at Auburn. It’s a fact most Tiger fans don’t want to hear, but it’s almost certainly the truth. The Tigers’ push has come in the last six months or so and it’s been a strong one, but Gus Malzahn and company are still fighting an uphill battle. Status: Pretender

5. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma would need to catch a handful of breaks to become a real player for Cain down the stretch. The first of those breaks didn’t happen when LSU missed on Emery and became aggressive in its pursuit of IMG Acadamy star. OU has a stacked class and one running back already in the fold, so while Lincoln Riley would love to have Cain, it won’t be a major blow by any means when OU ultimately misses out.

Status: Pretender

6. OHIO STATE