1. Penn State

Coming off of the commitment of Landon Tengwall, Penn State has to like what this offensive line class could look like at the end of the cycle. James Franklin and his staff have to feel like they’re playing with a loaded deck here. Penn State has almost every advantage a team could ask for when recruiting an elite prospect and it feels more like “when” than “if” Rucci commits to Penn State. As long as Penn State doesn’t have a misstep, they should be able to sign the in-state legacy prospect.

2. Wisconsin

Paul Chryst has his squad in a great spot to sign its second Rucci. The Rucci family is admittedly Penn State fans, so it will be tough for Wisconsin to repeat here, but Chryst and his staff did it once so they could do it again.

A visit to Wisconsin is still on the books for this summer, but that could easily get postponed because of the recruiting dead period. Wisconsin’s history of developing outstanding offensive linemen for the the NFL is obviously very intriguing for Rucci but time will tell if the Badgers are able to get him to leave Pennsylvania for college.

3. Clemson

The Tigers built some momentum after getting Rucci on campus and showing him everything their program brings to the table. Clemson is playing from behind right now but they’re still a serious contender.

As the only southern school near the top of Rucci’s list, it would be a big upset if he were to end up playing in any conference other than the Big Ten. Still, Clemson has a good foothold with Rucci and Dabo Swinney has pulled off upsets like this one on the recruiting trail in the past.

4. Michigan

The Wolverines appear to be on the outside looking in right now but that could change with a visit to Ann Arbor. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been building a relationship with Rucci and the two talk often. Rucci likes how he would fit in with the Michigan program but right now it’s all about trying to get a feel for the campus, the atmosphere, and the other players.

5. Notre Dame