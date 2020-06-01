BlueWhiteIllustrated - Ranking the Contenders: Kyran Montgomery

Four-star defensive end Kyran Montgomery released his top six programs over the weekend. Initially, the Indianapolis product had planned to stretch his recruitment out until a time when he could make additional visits, but revealing his top six may be a final step toward a decision. If Montgomery does commit soon, this is how we would rank the chances of his top six programs.

1. MINNESOTA

Minnesota just landed a commitment from an Indiana defensive end over the weekend in three-star Austin Booker. I see the addition of Booker, though, as a positive in Minnesota’s continued pursuit of Montgomery because the two prospects know each other well. Even though this class is filling quickly, P.J. Fleck and his staff are still looking to add defensive linemen and Montgomery remains a top target. Montgomery has not visited Minnesota yet, but neither did Booker before he committed.

2. PURDUE

The only program I am aware of Montgomery visiting among his top six is the home-state Purdue Boilermakers. They have been involved in this recruitment since early in the process, offering a scholarship more than one year ago. Uniquely, Purdue is talking about using Montgomery as a linebacker in its defense, and that is one reason I do not have the Boilermakers in the top spot on this list. I am not sure he is sold that is the best utilization of his skill set at the next level.

3. MISSOURI

At this stage of his recruitment, until more visits can be taken, there are three teams that stand out among Montgomery’s top six that I feel have the best shot as we sit here today. Missouri is the third of those three programs. Though they just offered in January, the Tigers have made quick work drawing Montgomery’s interest under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The four-star is particularly attracted to the NFL experience of linebackers coach DJ Smith, who is his primary recruiter, and the string of defensive linemen coach Brick Haley has put in the NFL.

4. ARIZONA STATE

The most recent program to offer Montgomery is Arizona State, which just came through in April. Their presence in his top six, though, demonstrates how quickly the Sun Devils have made up ground in this recruitment. Only the second Pac-12 school to offer, I am not sure Montgomery has spent a lot of time considering playing out west. This is a school that would definitely benefit from Montgomery holding off his decision until visits can be made so he can gain some comfort with the program and campus.

5. PENN STATE

I was a little surprised Penn State made the cut with Montgomery, just because the Nittany Lions do not come up often in our conversations. This is another program that would benefit from visits opening back up so Montgomery can get on campus and gain familiarity with the University. The Nittany Lions certainly know how to recruit the state of Indiana under head coach James Franklin, though, and could develop into a real serious contender if this recruitment continues into senior season.

6. BOSTON COLLEGE