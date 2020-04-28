The spring was going to be a busy time for Kelvin Gilliam but, just like the rest of the college prospects around the country, his visit plans had to be put on hold as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. Oklahoma and Texas were going to host the Highland Springs, Va., star, but they’ve had to settle for phone conversations and conference calls instead. Other than wanting to commit before the season, there was no specific decision timeline set for Gilliam before he had to postpone his visits. Now there is a chance his recruitment drags into the upcoming season. An official list of finalists is expected in the next two months. Gilliam released a top 15 in mid-March but has not gotten much closer to naming his leaders.

The contenders listed below are the ones that have been staying in touch with him the most and seem to have the best chance at making his next short list.

1. PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions have prioritized Gilliam and he is definitely feeling the love. He’s visited the State College campus a couple times and has built good relationships with multiple coaches. Gilliam likes how he’d be used along the Penn State defensive line and is continuing to communicate with the Penn State coaches to figure out when he’d be able to visit the campus again.

2. VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies have an interesting relationship with in-state recruiting right now, but they are gaining some momentum with Gilliam due to increased communication. He is very familiar with the Virginia Tech program and his head coach, Loren Johnson, played for Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer. Look for Virginia Tech to continue to turn up the heat on Gilliam as the process rolls on.

3. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma had been gaining some momentum with Gilliam before the recruiting dead period and his visit to Norman was going to be a big one. Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux has made a positive impression on Gilliam and his family, but they still want to know more about their plan for him. The Sooners will get Gilliam on campus at some point once players are allowed to take visits again.

4. TEXAS

Much like their rivals to the north, Texas was planning on getting Gilliam for a visit this spring. The Longhorns have been recruiting him for a while but only recently offered. The Texas coaching staff needs to keep up their communication with Gilliam and get him on campus later this year before they can be considered in the upper echelon of his recruitment.

5. SOUTH CAROLINA

Gilliam has been talking to South Carolina’s coaching staff for a long time and he has a good idea about how he’d fit into their scheme. The next step for South Carolina is to keep up their communication and get him on campus to see if he is comfortable there. The Gamecocks made Gilliam feel like a priority early and the coaches need to stay consistent with him if they hope to bring him in as part of this recruiting class.

6. MICHIGAN STATE