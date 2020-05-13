Four-star defensive lineman George Rooks hasn’t rushed his recruitment and he remains focused on building relationships with college coaches. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep star has replaced spring visits with FaceTime meetings and virtual tours because of the recruiting dead period and pandemic.

Rooks is generally pretty quiet when it comes to talking about his recruitment, but he has been staying in touch with schools. The ones with the best shot at landing his commitment are the ones with coaches he trusts and is comfortable talking to. Rooks hasn’t put out a commitment date yet and he has said in the past that it is unlikely he announces a short list. The schools listed below are the ones he seems to talk to frequently and has built a strong relationship with.



1. Syracuse

Syracuse making this list isn’t a big surprise. The Orange have a long history with Rooks and his family. His father played for Syracuse in the late 1980s and early 1990s and won Big east Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. Dino Babers and his staff made Rooks a priority very early in the recruiting process and they have a program that fits all of his interests on and off the field.

2. Michigan

Rooks has been in touch with Michigan a lot and the Wolverines seem to be picking up momentum. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and Rooks have been talking very often and building their relationship. Expect Michigan to continue to push for Rooks as the summer and season get underway.

3. Penn State

The Nittany Lions seemed to be one of the teams Rooks was very high on early in the recruiting process. Now Rooks is working on his relationship with new defensive line coach John Scott Jr. Penn State is still very much in the thick of this race but Rooks is going to take his time and focus on getting more comfortable with the coaches.

4. Miami

Rooks has been interested in the Miami program for a long time. The opportunity on the field and the academic programs fit what Rooks is looking for. He has been talking to the coaches frequently and has been trying to get a feel for a potential future in Coral Gables.

5. Pittsburgh