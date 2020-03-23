Five-star Caleb Williams just recently took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma and the Sooners took advantage of their opportunity. It’s fair to say Oklahoma is the leader for the coveted quarterback out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga but the Sooners still have to fend off the likes of LSU, Clemson and Maryland. Official visit plans to Oklahoma and LSU were in the works and a summer decision was looking more and more likely. Now those plans could be up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic and the recruiting dead period. Here is a closer look at where each of these contenders currently sit.

1. OKLAHOMA

Lincoln Riley and Williams had a great relationship ever since last spring when Williams made the trip to Norman. That relationship was still strong through the commitment and subsequent decommitment of quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Now the Sooners lead in Williams’ recruitment but LSU, Clemson and Maryland are very much in the race. Oklahoma will need to do what it can through this dead period to keep momentum on its side. The Sooners will still have an official visit with Williams to build off of later in the year.

2. LSU

The Tigers were the leader for Williams following his visit to Baton Rouge last June but the departure of Joe Brady is a hurdle LSU has not gotten over just yet. Ed Oregon brought in Scott Linehan to help fill the void left by Brady but the relationship between Linehan and Williams is still in its early stages. LSU’s official visit, whenever that may be, will be absolutely huge for the Tigers.

3. CLEMSON

Clemson was one of the programs Williams looked at early in the process but the Tigers really ramped up their efforts this past season. Williams took a visit to Clemson in January and it seemed like Dabo Swinney’s squad was poised to make a jump up the quarterback’s list of top programs but it doesn’t look like they sustained the momentum. Clemson will probably get another visit from Williams at some point down the line.

4. MARYLAND

The Terps and Clemson should really be listed as tied for third here because head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery have such strong relationships with Williams and his family. Maryland has played host to Williams plenty of times and his comfort level on campus is very high. Locksley will have the Terps contending for Williams until the very end of his recruitment.

5. PENN STATE