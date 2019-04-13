“He has very good vision and Coach Seider has done a great job of teaching him what he needs to be looking for. Obviously, as a young kid, he needs to work on a few things and can make improvements, but I was very pleased with him this spring.”

“We knew Noah was going to be a very good player for us. We’re excited about his spring,” said offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. “He’s one of those guys that shows up in live periods. He’s a hard guy to tackle as you saw today. Arm tackles aren’t going to bring him down.

Only on Penn State’s campus for three months, the early enrollee running back reeled in Sean Clifford’s screen pass in the flat, then weaved, cut, and powered past five would-be defenders into the end zone. The score gave the Blue team a 24-7 advantage, but more important, demonstrated to Nittany Lion fans what the program’s coaches had seen throughout the spring.

So too was head coach James Franklin, who balked at identifying true surprises on the day during his post-scrimmage press conference, but landed on Cain as one of the day’s bright spots.

Finishing with a game-high 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, plus a 5-yard reception, for the White team, Cain swapped jerseys in the fourth quarter and added another 4-yards on four carries, plus his bruising 8-yard touchdown reception, for the Blue team.

Franklin, always at his most pleased when his Nittany Lions perform under control and as-expected, liked what he saw.

“I thought Noah Cain did some nice things today,” said Franklin. “We’re going to watch that tape and probably sometimes he rushed his cut, but he was decisive. He stuck his foot in the ground and he got downhill. A lot of times his runs aren’t overly sexy, but he’s just breaking tackles and just falling forward and his runs are very productive... He did a lot of that with the second o-line against the number one defense. I thought that was impressive.”

Having already assessed Cain early in the spring as better than expected, veteran linebacker Cam Brown elaborated as to what has made the true freshman stand out.

“He’s a consistent runner. He’s good at a lot of things; quickness, vision, some power. He runs well and I think he’ll be good in the Big Ten,” said Brown. “I feel like Noah is more of the power back, that does what he has to do and he gets yards.”

How Cain’s skill set manifests itself in Penn State’s offense in the fall - something running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider assured would happen this spring - remains to be seen.

Fellow backs Ricky Slade and Journey Brown had separated themselves this spring, according to Franklin, but the baseline Cain brings to the table could prove to be of undeniable value to the Nittany Lions in the fall.

“I think what Noah does a good job with is knowing who he is and playing to his strengths. Obviously, he’s going to get stronger, he’s going to get more explosive, he’s going to get faster, he going to get quicker,” said Franklin, “but we have to help with that from a development standpoint. What he did today was, he didn’t try to be something he’s not and bounce runs to the outside and things like that, he stuck his foot into the ground and got more south, broke arm tackles, fell forward, and got positive yards. I think that’s a real positive.”