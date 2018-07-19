Determined to maintain or even improve upon Penn State’s offensive success in his first season at the helm, Rahne has identified the areas he’d like to see continue the ascent of the past two seasons.

With the departure of Moorhead to the head coaching job at Mississippi State, along with assistant Charles Huff , and Josh Gattis to Alabama, plus the generational talent and production of running back Saquon Barkley , wideout DaeSean Hamilton , and tight end Mike Gesicki , questions loom as the 2018 season approaches.

Following up on a stellar debut in which the Nittany Lions exploded for 37.6 points per game en route to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth, the sophomore effort proved to be even more fruitful. In 13 games, Penn State finished seventh in the country in scoring at 41.1 points per outing, a number that is good for third overall in school history.

“I think the number one thing that we need to do to improve on (last year) is continue to improve our first and second down efficiency in terms of being able to run the ball a little bit more efficiently,” said Rahne. “We were very, very explosive last year, we did a great job. But we need to be able to be efficient and be able to carry on drives that way while still maintaining our third-down percentage, which was probably the number one reason we were able to put up 41 points a game last season.”



Though finishing second to Wisconsin in the Big Ten last season, the Nittany Lions’ third-down conversion rate was in fact 48.0 percent, just shy of the Badgers’ mark of 48.6 percent while leading Ohio State (46.5 percent) and Michigan State (44.9 percent).

Able to sustain drives, and in turn generate points, Rahne said he was also quite satisfied with the offense’s ball security. For the entire season, Penn State fumbled the ball just eight times, losing possession on only three occasions while opponents coughed up the ball 20 times and lost it 15 through the duration of the year.

Admittedly troubled somewhat by a Blue-White Game that included two fumbles and two lost possessions, once turning into a field goal, Rahne said the combination of lost opportunities for points and those given up on the other end would again be a point of emphasis.

“We’ve gotta continue to be ball-secure in those areas,” said Rahne. “Our quarterbacks and receivers have gotta continue to be ball-secure in terms of interceptions and making contested catches, and putting the ball where our receivers can get it and the defender can't, so we can continue to minimize interceptions, but still knowing that a one-on-one matchup has gotta be in our favor and that's how you get explosive plays.”

Among the country’s best teams in 2017 in yards per play, finishing 16th nationally, Rahne said he wants to see those big plays continue while adding another facet to the offense. Specifically looking for a balance of explosive plays with more modest gains, Rahne is still steadfast in his commitment to maintaining the Nittany Lions’ explosive identity offensively.

“We were so good on third down and then we were still explosive. You've gotta maintain being explosive while being ball secure, and then being able to understand the value of four, five, and six-yard runs. And, quite frankly, four, five, and six-yard completions,” said Rahne. “But the thing for me that I have to do is, while wanting those plays, I can't take away the aggressiveness of the entire unit that's created these explosive plays that have been so vital to our success the last two years.”