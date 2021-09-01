Quick Hitters: Sept. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions practice observations
Penn State football briefly opened the doors of Holuba Hall for its first game week Wednesday practice of the year.
The Nittany Lions played host to the media for a portion of their day of drills that were moved indoors due to rain here as they approach the opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
What did we see just days before head coach James Franklin takes his team to Madison and Camp Randall?
Join us inside The Lions Den premium forum for the latest news and notes.
Quick Hitters: Sept. 1 Penn State football practice observations
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook