 Quick Hitters: August 25 Penn State Nittany Lions football practice observations
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 22:05:47 -0500') }}

Quick Hitters: August 25 Penn State football practice observations

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Penn State football once again opened the doors to its practice this week, but this week, the scenery was dramatically different.

Welcoming us this evening at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions played host to the media as they approach game week for the opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.

We've got a few observations from the Nittany Lions as they progress through their third week of preseason practices with the start of the 2021 season quickly approaching

Penn State Nittany Lion offensive tackle Rasheed Walker is set to be the starting offensive tackle.
Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker will surely start next week, but what does the rest of the OL/DL depth chart look like?

Quick Hitters: August 25 Penn State football practice observations

{{ article.author_name }}