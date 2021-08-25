Quick Hitters: August 25 Penn State football practice observations

Penn State football once again opened the doors to its practice this week, but this week, the scenery was dramatically different.

Welcoming us this evening at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions played host to the media as they approach game week for the opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.

We've got a few observations from the Nittany Lions as they progress through their third week of preseason practices with the start of the 2021 season quickly approaching