Quick Hitters: August 18 Penn State football practice observations
Penn State opened the doors to Holuba Hall earlier Wednesday afternoon, thanks to an ongoing deluge of rain blanketing the State College area throughout the day forcing the program's practices inside, and the media was able to catch a few minutes at the start of the Nittany Lions' midweek preseason practice session.
We've got a few observations from the Nittany Lions as they progress through their second week of preseason practices.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook