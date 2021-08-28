QB Stone Saunders impresses in first start for Bishop McDevitt

However, that wasn't because of a poor performance from Saunders, a Class of 2025 prospect who played his first game at the varsity level. Finishing the game 13 for 26 with 216 yards passing, the freshman made a few excellent passes to show his potential. He was also under the pressure almost the entire evening, with La Salle's defensive dominance upfront being the story of the game. They held Williams, a Rivals250 back, to just 27 yards rushing. In regards to recruiting, Saunders hit the ground running this summer, camping at Penn State, Maryland and Michigan. Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh and staff decided to waste no time in extending an offer, becoming the first school to make the move this summer.

