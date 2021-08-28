QB Stone Saunders impresses in first start for Bishop McDevitt
Friday night was supposed to be a showdown between La Salle College High linebacker and future Nittany Lion Abdul Carter and four future Division I prospects at Bishop McDevitt - running back Marquese Williams, wide receiver Mario Easterly, offensive lineman Gabe Arena and quarterback Stone Saunders.
Unfortunately, the main focus, at least for Penn State fans, didn't dress, as it was was confirmed about an hour before kickoff that Carter wouldn't play due to a minor injury. He's expected to return within the next week or two.
Future Rutgers running back Sam Brown also didn't dress, and yet despite that, La Salle College High ended up beating Bishop McDevitt 21-0.
Friday Mailbag: Will Penn State sign an elite linebacker class in 2023?
However, that wasn't because of a poor performance from Saunders, a Class of 2025 prospect who played his first game at the varsity level.
Finishing the game 13 for 26 with 216 yards passing, the freshman made a few excellent passes to show his potential. He was also under the pressure almost the entire evening, with La Salle's defensive dominance upfront being the story of the game. They held Williams, a Rivals250 back, to just 27 yards rushing.
In regards to recruiting, Saunders hit the ground running this summer, camping at Penn State, Maryland and Michigan. Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh and staff decided to waste no time in extending an offer, becoming the first school to make the move this summer.
"I went to Michigan, Penn State and Maryland for camps this year, just to meet the coaches and make connections before my freshman season," Saunders said. "All of the coaches that I met treated me great."
One of those coaches was Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Back on June 13, Saunders spent the day working out with Yurcich and the entire Nittany Lion staff, and he left a very good impression. We expect Penn State to monitor his film closely in the months to come.
"Coach Yurcich was high energy and positive and seems like a great coach for the QB position."
A native of Mount Joy, Pa., Saunders is the son of Steve Saunders, who oversees strength and conditioning for the Baltimore Ravens.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook