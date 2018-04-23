Final exams start in one week. That's where starting quarterback Trace McSorley’s attention turned shortly after the last whistle of Saturday’s Blue-White Game.

He was only minutes removed from leading the Blue team to a 21-10 victory, highlighted by his game-high 41 rushing yards and 107 passing. He completed 10 of his 14 passes with one touchdown and a long pass of 43 yards. It was enough to “feel good about how today went,” he said, but not enough to be lost in celebration, or anything close. Other, larger events, loom for the rising fifth-year senior.

“I’ll graduate in May so basically right now the only thing on my mind is getting to graduation and getting through that, so finishing strong academically,” McSorley said. “Then when we get back, it’s incorporating these new true freshmen [who are] coming in in June and July and really just working off this game.”

Selected a captain for the second season in a row, summer workouts are where McSorley’s focus shifts next, once his degree is in hand. With the amount of practice time under the coaches' watch limited by NCAA rules throughout the off-season it’s up to McSorley to take charge of the football workouts, like he has done now for the previous two summers.

With Ricky Rahne taking over for Joe Moorhead as offensive coordinator this year, McSorley said the format of the system has been similar to the previous two seasons under Moorhead. That was the case during bowl season when Rahne first took the reins and it remained that way throughout the spring. “Same aggressive mentality,” McSorley said. “Pretty much the same thing all the way through.”

Now another season more familiar with the calls and formations, McSorley is embracing the idea of gathering his offensive teammates on a regular basis over the next few months to refine the ins and outs of the system. The goal? To streamline the process in time for the start of preseason camp. It begins by studying the tape of the Blue-White Game and from throughout spring practice.

McSorley’s command will not just limited to the film room, either. He’ll be coordinating workouts on the practice fields and wherever else they might find room to continue to build a rapport between those who will be operating Rahne’s offense in 2018.

“Summer is pretty open, so being able to get extra reps, being able to get extra handoffs with the running backs, or whatever it is, doing everything we can this summer to improve ourselves as players [is important,]" McSorley said. “A lot of it right now comes from us, so it has to be intrinsically motivated this summer. Coach [Dwight] Galt will do a great job with the weight program, but all the football stuff will be from us. I think that’ll be the biggest part, getting back and bringing the hard hat ready to work.”

Although Rahne is following a similar offensive scheme and Penn State returns all but a few starters from its 2018 offense, this off-season will not be a complete read and review. There are new wrinkles to be ironed out.

One such example that McSorley eluded to in his postgame interview has to do with the wide receiver position. While McSorley said he “felt really good about this spring and what we were able to accomplish,” he added that there were some hitches along the way.

“Obviously there were some bumps in the beginning with the chemistry and having to develop [young WRs,],” he said. “Moving DeAndre [Thompkins] to the inside, it’s different for him learning outside from inside. There’s a little bit of a learning curve there. Obviously we were without Juwan [Johnson] today. We’ve been without him for a little bit but it was really good experience for our young guys, to be able to see what we have in those guys and be able to develop chemistry early.”

It’s an ongoing process, one that really is only beginning. Thompkins wasn’t listed on the official participation chart and Johnson wore a boot at the scrimmage. That allowed for a larger role for redshirt freshmen KJ Hamler, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Mac Hippenhammer, who finished with a game-high 43 receiving yards including two TDs. Sullivan-Brown finished second for the game with three receptions for 37 yards and Hamler had one catch and one rush but also had a fumble.

“KJ was beating himself up over the fumble but he’s an explosive play waiting to happen,” McSorley said. “Thats what we’ve seen from him. You just dont want to try to do to much. You just have to let it happen because his natural ability will make it happen on its own.”

That, for example, is one aspect that McSorley will attempt to smooth out over the upcoming months during informal works. He'll also continue working with Thompkins, as he acclimates himself to the slot position and works to take over for DaeSean Hamilton.

It's all on the summer's to-do list, and it's just the start.

“We have a ton of opportunities and a ton of time this summer to be able to get extra routes run and build that chemistry even more,” McSorley added, “so I feel really good.”

And he’ll feel even better once he has that business degree in hand.