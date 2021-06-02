QB Drew Allar earns invite to Elite 11 Finals

Last month, Allar had a solid performance at the Indianapolis regional, scoring the highest score of 19 in the Pro Day drill. Although he didn't immediately earn an invite to the final, he left knowing that he sat in a good position to be invited, and that came to fruition this evening .

Future Penn State quarterback Drew Allar learned Wednesday that he's headed to Los Angeles at the end of the month to participate in the Elite 11 Finals.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Allar committed to the Nittany Lions back in March, joining Beau Pribula, who committed last year. Overall, he earned more than two dozen scholarship offers from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington. The Irish ultimately proved to be Penn State's top competitor, but Mike Yurcich, James Franklin and the rest of the staff were ultimately able to lock him down just a few weeks after Brian Kelly and his staff offered.

Allar took a visit to Penn State on his own earlier in February, adding that it "definitely felt right when I stepped out of my car and started walking around with my family.” He's now set to take his first true visit to the school in a few weeks when he takes an official visit June 25-27.

In addition to the Elite 11 Finals, Allar is also committed to play in the All-American Bowl in January. He'll be joined in Los Angeles by some of the nation's top quarterbacks, including Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik and Alabama commit Ty Simpson. So far 11 quarterbacks have been invited, and 20 are expected to participate.

Over the years, Penn State has been well-represented at the event. Christian Hackenberg participated back in 2012, followed by Jake Zembiec, Sean Clifford, Michael Johnson Jr. and just last year, Christian Veilleux.

