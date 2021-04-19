Since earning an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of February, Denver, Pa., native and legacy prospect Ryan Brubaker has quickly become a can't miss prospect for James Franklin, Phil Trautwein and the rest of Penn State's coaching staff. Although his father, Jeff, played for Joe Paterno's national championship team in 1986, Brubaker hasn't been on campus as much as you may think, only attending one or two spring games over the years. That made Saturday's trip an important one for the four-star lineman, despite the fact that he couldn't interact with the staff.

We caught up with Brubaker last night to get a feel for what all he saw, what's standing out about the staff and what schools are emerging as Penn State's competition.





Snyder: What were the highlights of this past weekend? Were there a few things you really took away from the trip?

Brubaker: I got to tour campus and really get a chance to kind of look at Penn State with a different lens, so that was good. We've been up before. We've been up to the spring game, previously, so it wasn't my first time on campus, but it was my first time looking at it from an evaluation standpoint. It was my first time really looking around and seeing if this is a place I want to spend my college years. Everything was great, but there wasn't really anything specific that we were going to see. It was more so just kind of getting that new perspective of campus.

