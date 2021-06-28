Penn State already has two offensive tackles committed in Drew Shelton and Maleek McNeil, but that hasn't stopped the staff from looking for more. In addition to hosting both Shelton and McNeil this weekend, the Nittany Lions also brought in Ohio native Aamil Wagner, who currently ranks just inside the top 200 nationally.

Throughout June, Wagner and his family were active on the recruiting trail, using all five of his official visits. He began with a trip to nearby Ohio State (June 4-6), and followed that up with visits to Kentucky (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and Maryland (June 21-23) before wrapping up the month with a trip to State College.

We caught up with him Sunday night to discuss this weekend's trip to Happy Valley, where Penn State stands and what's next in the weeks and months ahead.