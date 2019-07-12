* The following interview has been excerpted from Blue White Illustrated's 2019 Penn State Football Preview magazine, printed and mailed to our subscribers this month and on newsstands throughout the state. To learn more about the issue, CLICK HERE!

Penn State got off to a hot start in Ricky Rahne’s first full season as the team’s offensive coordinator. Posting 45, 51, 63 and 63 points in their first four games, respectively, the Nittany Lions fielded the nation’s No. 1-ranked scoring offense leading into a Sept. 29 date with Ohio State. They were leading the Buckeyes 13-0 with another red zone opportunity at hand, but a Miles Sanders fumble ultimately upended their offensive momentum.



Penn State finished on the losing end of a 27-26 decision that night, and the team averaged only 24 points per game the rest of the season. After thrashing Illinois, 63-24, in their Big Ten opener, the Lions didn’t eclipse 40 points again all year.

But a new season brings new hopes and expectations, and Rahne is looking forward to the challenge of replacing players such as Sanders, Trace McSorley, Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates, among others. Blue White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer caught up with him this summer to learn more about his first season at the helm and what he foresees for his group as it looks ahead to the 2019 campaign.





BWI What was your personal highlight from the 2018 season?

RAHNE People have asked me that before. I don’t know if I necessarily had one. That’s not to say that there weren’t a lot of great plays and a lot of great things that were going on out there. There were a couple of things in the Pitt game that I really liked, just because they were things that we had seen and we were able to execute. So I was happy about that. There was probably some of that in every game where it was like, hey, this is something we were able to see on tape and really execute it. And so I don’t know if there was necessarily one thing. In every game that we play, there are probably four or five, maybe six, seven plays that I’m really happy with and proud of, and there are probably that many that I’m disappointed by. So that’s the beauty of the game of football: No matter what you score, you still might be really ticked off about a few plays during that game.





BWI One of your players said sometimes you’re mad even with a 25-yard gain.

RAHNE It depends.





BWI Is that the curse of coaching?

RAHNE It is, but I think there’s some of that. Mike Gesicki used to always joke how I would give him a zero on a play he scored a touchdown on. I’m like, you didn’t do it right! … I mean, I still want it done correctly. And so there are some times when a 6-yard play is perfect and it’s beautiful, and other times a 25-yard play is horrific. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s just the way it is. You need some of those bad 25-yard plays. Over the course of a season, you need some of those in order to be a truly successful offense. You can watch anybody, and they’ve got a lot of those. So it’s not like I’m going to give the yards or the points back, I assure you of that, but yeah, you would like to be able to coach the guys up all the time and try to set a standard. No one rises to low expectations, so the higher you can get them there, the better.





BWI Why does a bad play work? Is it just the athlete?

RAHNE Either the athlete or the defense might have made a really bad play as well. I always tell guys, two wrongs don’t necessarily make a right. You guys both screwed up, it’s just that our screw-up happened to help us and their screw-up happened to hurt them. And that happens on defense, too. Coach [Brent] Pry would tell you, there’s been times where a guy has blitzed when he wasn’t supposed to, and he sacks the quarterback and you’re like, holy mackerel. As a coach, those are hard sometimes because you think to yourself, I worked a lot this week and this kid totally screws up and it was one of our better plays of the day. So those can be hard on the ego sometimes.<<<<





BWI Looking at last season from a big-picture perspective, did anything happen that you can say you didn’t see coming?

RAHNE No. There was nothing that I didn’t expect. I’ve been around it a long time now and have been around really good people and guys who have done it different ways. So it’s not that there were things that you didn’t expect; there are always things that you wish you had done differently. But there wasn’t anything that was shocking. That’s not the truth. You always know you’re going against other good teams, other great coaches, and you know they’re going to make great adjustments. So that’s not surprising.





BWI Anything from the media or fan perception, being “the guy” that they’re talking about now, right or wrong?

RAHNE That was expected. That wasn’t unexpected. I knew that was how that was going to go. We have an extremely passionate fan base and we have a great media contingent. You guys do a good job and supply a lot of content to people who want it, so in that, you’re going to have to be critical of people and that sort of thing. So it’s not like I wasn’t ready for that. That’s part of the territory. We all want to move up in our profession, and there are a lot of guys who, even in this office, eventually in their careers, they want to call plays and every single one of them knows that’s the other part that goes with it. You don’t just get to call plays and also have no criticism. That’s not how this works. So we’re all keenly aware of what comes with it.





BWI Last year at this time, you wanted first- and second-down efficiency to be better after having a great third-down rate in 2017. How did you feel like that went this past year?

RAHNE Pretty well. We didn’t throw the ball at the efficient clip that I wish we would have. But obviously we were able to run the ball much more efficiently. So I would say that was something that we did fairly well.





BWI Third downs may have taken a step back, though. What was your assessment of that?

RAHNE Yep. It went back. We didn’t convert some opportunities that we had. I need to continue to make sure that I continue to get guys and put them in a good spot in order for them to be able to convert. We’ve got to be better on third down. That’s something that we have to have. I’m really excited with what Coach [Gerad] Parker is teaching our wide receivers, and it’s bled over into our tight ends about winning their individual one-on-one matchups. And this spring, I really felt like we got better at that and I’m really excited about what that means for us in the future, especially on third down.





BWI How did Trace’s injury impact the approach that the staff took with the offense coming down the homestretch?

RAHNE Obviously, we’re trying to win games and that’s the key. I look back at the Wisconsin game, and were there times in that game when we could have maybe been more aggressive? Yeah, but the way for us to win the game was to do what we were doing. And I think that’s the key. His injury didn’t really affect us. Obviously, there were parts even in that game where we had to move some people around at times, just because you never knew how much he could run and do some things like that. But I also know that he is the toughest kid that I’ve had the honor of coaching, so I knew that he was going to do what he had to do to help us win. Is it a thought in your head? At times. Maybe more in game planning than in anything else, but once you’re going through the game, you know what you have to get done and you go from there.





BWI The numbers are so stark between the first four games and the rest of the season. Did you feel as though you had flipped a switch in what you were trying to do as an offense?

RAHNE I don’t know if it was a conscious decision so much as just the flow of the games and what we were trying to do. Obviously, you want to try to get into a rhythm as much as possible. The one thing about the Big Ten, it’s a very good defensive league. If you look at who is ranked really high on defense, there are a lot of Big Ten teams, teams like Michigan and Michigan State, and Wisconsin in the past. Obviously, Ohio State has been very good. But then even teams like Indiana do some really good things on defense, and obviously the defense we go against in practice every day is pretty special. So it’s a great defensive league and, to me, it’s more about producing explosive plays and doing some of those things that we did very well in those first four games that we didn’t necessarily do in the last eight.





BWI What was your assessment of the receivers last season?

RAHNE There was a lot of pressure put on those guys, and there were times when that pressure probably got to them. I’ve been really pleased with what we did this spring, what we’re doing this summer. And what I’ve been most pleased about is Coach Parker giving those guys tools in order to allow them to be successful. Talking in the affirmative, getting your hands home, and doing those sorts of things in order to give them buzzwords that create positive memories. When we play with confidence and those guys in particular play with confidence, they’re one of the best groups in the country. I think they can be, and I’m pretty excited with what they’re going to be this year.





BWI How does Tommy Stevens’ departure affect your approach to the offense for this coming season?

RAHNE I’ve been happy with the way the other quarterbacks have responded, the way the other quarterbacks have led this summer, have led at the end of spring. And I think that’s the key. It’s about working hard, and through that hard work, developing confidence and then having that confidence transcend to the other players. I think that’s the key. The more confident they get, the more confident the other players will be in them, not only on offense but also on defense. And I think the other guys on this team see how hard those guys work, how much extra effort they put in. As I’ve walked around, I’ve seen a team that is rallying behind those guys.





BWI Ball security wasn’t just on the running backs last year, but there was a drop-off. Was that something you saw improve through the spring, and how much of an emphasis is there on that for this coming season?

RAHNE There’s a major emphasis on it. There was a major emphasis on it last year and the year before that. We didn’t take care of the ball quite as well as we need to. Between that and being a fraction off on explosive plays, those are really the difference. When you don’t have ball security, it takes away plays where you can get another explosive. That’s what it does. So that’s why we’ve got to make sure that we’re ball-secure all the time. We went through and did some studies on why it happened and really focused on that during the spring to kind of revamp some of the things we were teaching a little bit to put more focus on it and not make it so mundane. It’s something that we’re going to continue to work on. I like the adjustments we’ve made in teaching it and also emphasizing it.

*****************