Penn State formalized its third assistant coaching hire of the offseason on Wednesday, when it announced the addition of Anthony Poindexter as the new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. Poindexter comes to Penn State after four seasons as safeties coach at Purdue. BWI caught up with Tom Dienhart, associate editor of GoldandBlack.com, to learn what Poindexter will bring to James Franklin's staff.



BWI: How would you characterize Anthony as a coach? Generally, what has he been about during his time there? Dienhart: He seemed to be a guy who was well liked. He wasn't real super demonstrative on the sidelines, but he was a guy who you always heard the players like to play for. I think he was a guy who was well-respected too because look at his background. I think he was three-time all ACC [at Virginia], NFL draft choice, played on that Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2000, so he brought a lot of cache and credibility to the field as well. So he was a guy who didn't have to get his message across with a lot of yelling and screaming, a very level-headed guy, a thoughtful guy, a guy who really seemed to connect with the players. BWI: Watching Purdue's safeties on a week-by-week basis, how would you characterize the kind of safeties he cultivated there and how he asked those guys to play? Dienhart: Well, they've switched coordinators the last couple years. The safeties were always pretty physical, sort of like Anthony was as a player, probably better in run support than in coverage. Some of the better talent with the younger safeties really hadn't fully developed yet, guys like Marvin Grant, Cam Allen in particular. They had a kid named Jalen Graham who played safety as a freshman in 2019 and they moved him to outside linebacker. So I guess what I'm trying to say is we never really got to see anybody cultivated from freshman to senior at that spot, but there's some good young players who showed a lot of potential. And again, they were a safety group that typically played with a lot of physicality, especially in the run game, like I said.