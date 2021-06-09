Q&A: Iowa Western head coach opens up about Jordan van den Berg

Originally from South Africa, van den Berg played high school football at Providence Christian in Lilburn, Ga. Originally a walk-on, he earned a scholarship and played in just five games at Iowa Western, totaling 20 tackles and one sack. Despite the limited film, however, van den Berg has proven to be a true Power Five prospect, and the fact that he has all five years of eligibility remaining made it even more enticing for James Franklin and his coaching staff.

Penn State picked up a late addition to its Class of 2021 Tuesday evening when Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg announced that he had ended his recruitment. Earlier in the week, van den Berg picked up offers from Nebraska and Iowa following visits with both Big Ten programs, but it was an offer from Penn State that ultimately won out.

Ryan Snyder: What can you share about Jordan’s background? I saw he grew up in South Africa, then moved to Atlanta. How did he end up at Iowa Western?

Scott Strohmeier: His family all lives in Georgia now and they've been there for awhile. I'm not exactly sure when he moved over from South Africa. I know he was born and raised there for a little while. But he didn't really play a lot of football. We got his film in an email from somebody and we looked at it and saw this 6-3, 240-pound linebacker just running all over the place, hitting people. So, we got him here knowing that he's gonna be a defensive lineman. I think so many kids have been hurt from the pandemic, but for a kid like him it helped because it gave him the fall to put on some weight. If he played right away in the fall as a freshman at 250 pounds, I'm not sure he would've had the success he had. But he got that fall under his belt before he played in the spring, which gave him an opportunity to learn the position.

Snyder: So he's definitely a defensive tackle at the next level?

Strohmeier: Yeah, I think that's what he's going to be. He played some [defensive] end for us and he could play end, depending on what he wants to weigh in at or what type of defense someone wants to run. He could be a strong-side defensive end in some schemes, but I think he will continue to grow and be an interior guy.