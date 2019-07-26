* The following story originally ran in Blue White Illustrated's 2019 Penn State Football Preview magazine, printed and mailed to our subscribers this month and is now on newsstands throughout the state. To learn more about the issue, and order your copy, CLICK HERE!

As the Nittany Lions prepare to embark on a new chapter without the steady presence of mainstays like Trace McSorley, Connor McGovern, Shareef Miller and Nick Scott, among others, Franklin is determined to keep pushing the program forward, both on and off the field.

During the past three years, the Nittany Lions have compiled one of the country’s better records, going 31-9 for a winning percentage of 77.5. Among Power Five programs, only Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Washington and Wisconsin have fared better over that same span.

NATE BAUER: When you first took the job, you said – I’m paraphrasing – that you felt like you needed three years to get a grip on Penn State. Where do you feel like you are in that process now?

JAMES FRANKLIN: In a lot of ways, I think most coaches need three years. You see some of these coaches get three years total, it’s ridiculous. And looking back at it, I would say probably five. That’s because of the circumstances we walked into. I tell people all the time, if I were going to do it all over again or if I were talking to a coach taking over a sanctioned program, they need to get a guaranteed seven-year contract. If you look at all of the programs and the coaches who took over those programs during sanctions, it hasn’t worked pretty much anywhere – even at great programs and historic programs like USC. You look at USC under the sanctions that they were working through, similar to us, with previous coaches and things like that. Where has it worked where a school was under significant sanctions and was able to get it done?

I think in a lot of ways, we’ve probably handled it as well as anyone. A lot of times, people underestimate and kind of move on. And that’s my argument to other coaches who call me and say, “Hey, what do you think?” My thing is, make sure that you’re going to have enough time. Because the reality is, everybody talks about the sanctions, but as soon as the games start, no one cares. No one cares. It’s, “We have this standard and we expect the standard.” So I think for me, the thing that probably has been different is, like any job, you can do all the homework you want and think you understand, but until you actually get there, that’s when you find out the real deal.

One of the things that we’ve done from an NCAA perspective, from a Big Ten perspective and then just from a Penn State perspective, is that we’ve put a lot of rules and policies and procedures in place that make it very difficult to do the job, [policies] that I would say very few places in the country have. So schools that we’re competing against, they could get something done in 48 hours, [whereas] it may take us six months to a year because of all the policies and procedures that were put in place when this happened. One of the things for us to do is, we just need to take a minute and step back and say, OK, this happened. We had this reaction and made these choices and put these policies and procedures in place. Now, after seven or eight years, are these still the right things that we should be doing for the university as a whole, for the athletic department, and for the football program? Let’s just now take a step back, as you should at any time, and say, OK, the things we’re doing, are they the right things to be doing for Penn State moving forward?

BAUER: Do you feel as though you’re in a position at this point to have that voice and advocate for that?

FRANKLIN: I think you always have a voice and you always have the ability to advocate. Now, where that goes and what happens, we’ll see. But I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do. You look at our success in the past three years, and we’re in a very elite group of schools that have been consistently successful. But we’ve got to continue to grow and continue to evolve. That’s one of the next steps for us. It goes back to studying best practices. When I say best practices, I think sometimes that’s misinterpreted. When we study what schools X, Y and Z are doing, I’m not saying we’ve got to do what X, Y and Z are doing. But we had better be aware of what X, Y and Z are doing, and the things [they do] that make sense for Penn State, we need to consider those things.

The other thing is, every once in a while we need to be the trendsetter. We need to be the one that’s going to be bold and aggressive and daring in a certain area. I don’t know if that’s necessarily who we’ve been, or if it aligns with who we’ve been.

And then I would also say, part of studying that best practice is having an awareness of what these other football programs and athletic departments are doing, as well as the university, because the programs that we’re competing with, there’s total alignment with the board, the president, the AD, the head coach and the boosters. Everybody is really working together. When you go back to that question about the voice and being able to advocate, I would hope that what our six years have done [has been to] build credibility and build trust that we’ve got a guy as the head football coach who isn’t a win-at-all-costs guy, who aligns with who we are culturally, and who we can trust so that we can all work together to do what’s best for the university, for the athletic department and for the football program. I think that’s what you hope over six years, that you’ve built enough trust and relationships with the people throughout the campus that they know where your heart is and what you’re trying to do.

BAUER: Does the contract extension for Sandy Barbour help that process?

FRANKLIN: I think stability always helps. If you have a president who’s got stability and you’ve got an AD who’s got stability and you’ve got a head coach who’s got stability, then that helps. That helps because really, the decisions that we’re talking about making, they’re not short-term decisions. They’re long-term decisions. And the reality is, it’s hard to make long-term decisions when you don’t have people in leadership positions who are going to be here long term.