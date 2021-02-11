Ryan Snyder: You mentioned to me before that you come from a big soccer family. Can you explain that more? Did you have siblings that played? Parents? I assume you played for a travel squad and all of that growing up.

Sander Sahaydak: My uncle and my dad played soccer throughout their lives and my grandfather played soccer, too. My aunt also played soccer professionally. She met my dad's brother when they both played at the University of North Carolina. My dad then played at Brown University, so growing up, soccer was our main focus. No one ever pressured us or anything like that. We could play whatever sport we wanted. I played baseball, soccer and ice hockey growing up, but soccer was just kind of what I grew up really playing. Ever since I was real young, that's what I always did. I played travel soccer up until last spring. I also played high school soccer up until this fall. This was the first year I didn't play. My travel team growing up was Lehigh Valley United’s developmental academy.

Snyder: I saw you ran track & field in high school, too. Was that mainly to stay in shape for soccer? Did you ever win anything in track?

Sahaydak: My sister is three years older than me. In middle school, I would always come to my high school's track meets and come watch her and everyone compete. I don't know what it was about it, but I really wanted to do track. I thought it would help me stay in shape, but also, I really like having the structure of knowing that I have practice at this time and a meet this day. I always like structure in my life. I don't think I would do well just having a bunch of free time on my hands. That's a big reason why I did a sport every season. But anyway, I compete in the 400 [meter], the long jump and the triple jump. The triple jump is by far my best event. Last year, I came fifth in the league championship, second in the district championship and I believe I finished either 15th or 18th at states.

Snyder: So, how did football come into the picture then? Take me through that process.

Sahaydak: I never originally wanted to play football. I didn't come into high school thinking I wanted to kick for the high school team. I wanted to come in and play soccer and run track. Then, my freshman year, when I came in, the senior kicker for the team just left for college, so they were looking for a new kicker. I was the one freshman who made the varsity soccer team, so they wanted a guy that they could have for a few years. My mom is also friends with the wife of one of the [football] coaches, so it was always a joke about me playing on the football team. It ended up not being a joke at all. I did a tryout three days before the first game and that's kind of how it all came about.