For the first time since 2003, Penn State produced multiple first-round picks in the NFL Draft when it sent Micah Parsons No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys and Odafe Oweh No. 31 to Baltimore last Thursday evening. By the end of the day Saturday, the Nittany Lions sent six picks to the next level, with tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Shaka Toney, and offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries following Oweh in the second, and seventh rounds, respectively. A number matching the program's output in the 2019 NFL Draft class, BWI caught up recently with Yahoo! Sports lead NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to learn more about where these Nittany Lions are heading next, his thoughts on their places in the draft, and more. Our conversation, lightly edited for clarity, below:

LB Micah Parsons was the first Penn State player selected in the first-round since Saquon Barkley in 2018. (AP Newsroom)

Micah Parsons - 12th Dallas

BWI: Did Dallas' selection of Micah Parsons at 12th overall match your expectations coming into the draft? Edholm: He was a little bit of a mystery just because we didn't know. I think there was a team that liked him in the top 10, but was only gonna take him if their other guy wasn't there, and so it was it was a little bit tricky finding the exact spot. Some rumors were saying that he might slide a little bit, but that's about where I thought he'd go. I think I had him as my number seven overall player, but I realized there were some questions with the opt-out year and some of the character stuff. So I would have guessed before the draft 10 to 20, so that's on the higher end. I didn't see Dallas only because I thought they were going to take a cornerback, but when the two corners went off right before their picks, I had a feeling that was their plan C, if you will. They said after the draft that they had a higher grade on Micah than they did the other two guys, which is fine, but they obviously had the bigger need at corner. So I guess I'm just wondering [about that]. They have Jaylon Smith from Notre Dame who was great at one point, he had the injury in college and has been up and down in the NFL. Leighton Vander Esch has been an injured guy, so Micah has a chance to step right in and be a contributor immediately. Probably more going towards the ball as opposed to dropping back in coverage, but that's a defense that was the bottom five or bottom 10 in most major statistics, so I think they were looking for any kind of defensive impact they could get.

BWI: Does his versatility mean that he will do everything in a game, or that he can be anything that Dallas needs? Edholm: You have a much smaller roster than in college. Guys end up doing double- and triple-duty, whether it's on special teams or whether they have varying roles on offense or defense. I think one of the NFL's issues in recent years has been trying to figure out what to do with these Jack-of-all-trades guys, the guys who can rush the passer, they can play the run, they can drop in coverage, they can blitz. That's great, but oftentimes, they're kind of a master of none of those or they get overwhelmed when you throw the kitchen sink at them. So I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up having somewhat of a pass-rushing role, because he's so natural at it. From high school and what we've seen in college, attacking is kind of his best thing. I wouldn't imagine they're gonna ask him to do a ton in coverage, but obviously, his athletic skill and it seemed like he started getting his hands on some passes two years ago. But a lot of rookies, especially on the defensive side in recent years, like Isaiah Simmons last year, they tried to have him do all these little different things and he couldn't master it because he was just overwhelmed. So I'll be curious. That's a case-by-case basis with those guys.

Penn State DE Jayson Oweh is an excellent fit for the Baltimore Ravens, who have a history of developing defensive ends. (AP Newsroom)

Jayson Oweh - 31st Baltimore

BWI: Were you surprised Baltimore spent a first-round pick on Jayson Oweh? Edholm: I had heard late-first, the early second was about the range, so again, he's sort of fell right about where I would have expected. I would have guessed 25 to 40 overall, somewhere in that range. Baltimore needed a pass rusher; they lost a couple of guys in the offseason. They've had a really good knack for finding players who kind of develop. I mean, what's interesting about Baltimore though is that, traditionally, they have placed a good amount of value in college sacks translating to NFL production. That's a huge storyline. He didn't have a lot of sacks; none last year. That kind of goes against their scouting philosophies a little bit. But I just think they felt, wow, this is too rare of a specimen to pass up and we can coach him up and put him in the right spots. So I'll be fascinated to see how much they play him early. Maybe not a lot. They had two first-rounders and I was a little surprised they didn't take an offensive lineman, but I understood their other first-round pick. Oweh sort of fits their style. They like those first step, electric edge rushers.

Pat Freiermuth worked out with Pittsburgh Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts during Penn State's Pro Day.

Pat Freiermuth - 55th Pittsburgh

BWI: Your draft grade for Pittsburgh indicated the Steelers had bigger needs when they picked Pat Freiermuth in the second round. What do you make of it? Edholm: That was my biggest thing. I don't like teams that just draft for need, but at the same time when you've got Ben Roethlisberger with probably one more year, if you think you have any shot at winning the Super Bowl, maybe you sell out a little bit and look for the contributor in another spot. But I think he's a good fit. They had a need tight end, too. It wasn't like they couldn't use one. So he's certainly got pretty good all-around skills. I think a lot of people in the NFL wonder, will he ever be great? Is he going to be maybe an Austin Hooper type? Somebody who it takes a couple of years to develop but then ends up getting an eight-figure contract? So it took a little while for him to get there, but I could see Pat being that kind of guy where he's a competitive blocker, he could be that down the seam threat, great red zone option. Not insanely athletic, but obviously above average at that position I would say. Good, natural feel for catching the ball, good sort of feisty play style. So yeah, I thought it was a good fit. Both their first two picks made sense, but their offensive line right now is in pretty dire shape, I'd say.

Penn State DE Shaka Toney performed at the Senior Bowl. (AP Newsroom)

Shaka Toney - 246th Washington

BWI: Projections for Shaka Toney were all over the map coming into the draft. What did you think of his pick in the seventh round? Edholm: You're right about that because the size issue is going to not be a perfect fit for everybody. So if you felt like, okay, this guy can rush the passer and sort of fits what you're looking for. Okay. In that system, I think he might be a linebacker. I haven't heard what Rivera or anybody said about him. So I don't know if they feel fine with him putting his hand in the dirt or if they're gonna have him be off the ball a little bit more, just because there aren't a ton of 6-2, 240 edge rushers in the NFL. Occasionally, but you have to usually be... he's quick and he's got the bursty stuff too, but I don't know. I think he probably went about where I expected, maybe a tiny bit earlier, but I was thinking kind of sixth or seventh, and he's got some intriguing athleticism. He's got long arms, too. That helps with the lack of size, that he's got that big wingspan and he can help get a little leverage, and get his hands up a little. I liked him, he's a good player, but it's just gonna be a tough time for him at that size.

Penn State OL Michal Menet was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

Michal Menet - 247th Arizona

BWI: Michal Menet was the next off the board for Penn State to Arizona. Can he fit with the Cardinals? Edholm: They've got strong things to say about his work ethic. He's got the experience. Physically speaking, he's not anything special, but he seems like a real technician and all that. I didn't watch a ton of him, but I know enough about him. He was a player I thought would go a little bit higher than he did, so I think that ends up being pretty good value. I don't know Arizona's offensive line situation right now, but I would say for years, they've had to kind of shuffle guys in and out guard and center, so I think it's a pretty good opportunity for him.

Former Penn State OL Will Fries may be a good fit in Indianapolis.

Will Fries - 248th Indianapolis

And the last Penn State draft selection was Will Fries with the very next pick. What did you think of his pick to Indy? Edholm: Another team that I think has the types that they like and he sort of fits that. I didn't know [if] he'd get drafted or not. I didn't think he would, but I wasn't sure. He would have been very much on the 50-50 list or something like that, so it didn't shock me that he went late. The Colts always seem to draft for kind of the hungry, try-hard guys, physical and that sort of stuff. They like the grinders. That's kind of their type. The Colts always loved traits. They don't let good athletes just slip by them. They found a couple of guys late in the draft where they looked at some of their SPARQ scores and stuff like that and said, 'Okay, we can work with this or we can figure out how to use this guy.' They do a lot of mix-and-match on their offensive line. They're probably gonna move one of their guards out to tackle unless they sign somebody and so they're probably gonna be shuffling a lot on that offensive line.

