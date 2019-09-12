Q&A: Devin Willock
Penn State added its fifth offensive lineman to the Class of 2020 when Devin Willock of Paramus, N.J., announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sept. 1. Although it was known that James Fra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news