Talor Battle isn’t shy about expressing the emotion attached to his new career.

Retiring from playing professional basketball overseas three years ago, the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading scorer landed as a financial advisor for two years back in his hometown of Albany, N.Y. Wanting to get back into basketball, though, specifically at Penn State, a bond that was formed with head coach Patrick Chambers paid dividends in September when bench coach Kevin Freeman accepted a position at his alma mater, UConn, thus creating an opportunity for Battle’s first job in coaching.

He is still in disbelief.

“If I told you, you'd think I'm lying,” Battle said, days into his new job, “but I called my wife when I got down here, I was going to get some coffee at Starbucks. I’m driving on College Avenue and I was maybe three minutes down the road, I'm listening to music and, out loud, I just yelled, ‘I’m back! I'm back!’ in the car to myself, I was just so excited.”

BWI’s Nate Bauer sat down for a Zoom interview with Battle this week to learn more about the new gig and what he hops to bring to the job for an ascendant Penn State men’s basketball program.

Nate Bauer: How are you feeling?

Talor Battle: I've been good, man. One day I was a financial advisor and the next I'm asked to join the staff. I couldn't be more excited and grateful to coach for the opportunity because this place is home to me and I just love it so much. I know coaching is something I haven't done before, so I got a lot to learn on that front, but having been a student here, having played here, I can really relate to the guys. So as a mentor, as a leader, I really initially look forward to helping in that regard. So I'm excited. I'm ready to get around the guys and just get to work and start trying to be a little piece of the puzzle.