Q&A: Catching up with future PSU Quarterback Micah Bowens
Penn State added a much-needed quarterback to its Class of 2020 last week in Nevada resident Micah Bowens. The three-star prospect earned an offer from the staff just two-and-a-half weeks prior to committing, so what made him want to make the move so quickly? We talk about that and more here!
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news