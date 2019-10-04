Every team has a few plays that it wishes it could have back over the course of a long season. Mostly, those regrets involve missed opportunities, plays that could have changed the complexion of a game if the coaches had called something different or the players had executed it better. Purdue’s desire for a do-over probably runs a little bit deeper than most teams’. That’s because the play that everyone was talking about last Saturday – a first-quarter pass attempt in the Boilermakers’ Big Ten opener against visiting Minnesota – may end up costing them a lot more than the 7 yards they lost when Gophers defensive end Tai’yon Devers sacked quarterback Elijah Sindelar. That play is likely to have a profound effect on the rest of the season. Sindelar was driven into the turf and had to be escorted off the field, and eventually to the locker room, by the team’s medical staff after landing hard on his left shoulder. When he returned to the sideline, his arm was in a sling, and he won’t be back in action anytime soon. The fifth-year senior, who threw for 978 yards and nine touchdowns in Purdue’s first two games, underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair a broken clavicle. Coach Jeff Brohm didn’t rule out his return later this season but did say that Sindelar “will be out [for] an extended period of time.”

Jeff Brohm and Purdue find themselves at 1-3 entering this weekend's game at Beaver Stadium. (Associated Press)

That was bad enough. But the quarterback’s injury wasn’t the only setback Purdue suffered on that play. While Sindelar was being dropped in the backfield, star wide receiver Rondale Moore was falling awkwardly to the turf after being shoved by Minnesota’s Chris Williamson. Even before he skidded to a stop, Moore was grabbing his left thigh. He, too, had to be helped off the field, and he didn’t return to the game. It was reported earlier this week that his injury is most likely only a hamstring pull, not a knee problem as had been feared. But the record-setting sophomore isn’t expected to be back for this week’s game against Penn State, which means that Purdue will be without the two most crucial members of a passing attack that is the one facet of the team that has been firing on all cylinders this season.

“You’ve got to play with the cards you’re dealt, and that happens every year,” Brohm said. “We definitely want to do that, and there are no excuses whatsoever. There are no complaints. It’s our job to develop our players and get them ready to play, and that’s everybody on the team. When guys go down, the others have to be ready to play. “So yes, it creates some challenges, but I expect our guys to compete and work hard and get better, and I expect us to play better. … The guys who are out there want to get it done, show that they have toughness, show that they are maybe more ready than people think to go out there and compete.” The Boilermakers have endured more than their share of bad luck this year. In addition to the injuries to Sindelar and Moore, fifth-year senior linebacker Markus Bailey suffered a season-ending ACL injury in practice in September, while defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal hasn’t returned to action after suffering a knee injury in last year’s regular-season finale vs. Indiana. In addition, running backs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship and receiver Jared Sparks will all miss this week’s game at Penn State, Brohm said on Tuesday. Those absences have contributed to a disappointing start for the Boilermakers. A year ago, Purdue went 5-4 in Big Ten play. It was the program’s first winning conference record since 2006, and it included a 49-20 thumping of No. 2 Ohio State that seemed to put the Boilers back on the map after a series of lean years following Joe Tiller’s exit more than a decade ago. Then, after the season ended, Purdue fended off an attempt by Brohm’s alma mater, Louisville, to hire him away. Things were looking up. But all that momentum began to ebb in the second half of this year’s opener, as Nevada rallied back from a 17-point deficit and stunned the Boilermakers, 34-31, winning on a 56-yard field goal as time ran out. The Wolf Pack threw for 295 yards, exploiting what has turned out to be one of Purdue’s primary weaknesses – its porous pass defense. The Boilers went on to surrender 420 passing yards to Vanderbilt and 396 to Minnesota. As they prepare for their visit to Beaver Stadium, they are allowing 296.5 yards per game and have given up 10 touchdown passes, both league-highs. Those numbers have prompted Brohm to make some changes. After last week’s 38-31 loss to the Gophers, a game in which Brohm said he saw “way too many open guys down the field, way too many guys not being disruptive at the line of scrimmage, way too many huge holes in the secondary,” the Boilers have revamped their depth chart, opting to start redshirt freshmen Cory Trice and Jordan Rucker at cornerback.

Freshman WR David Bell chose the Boilermakers over Penn State in January. He's already totaled 244 yards and 1 TD. (Associated Press)