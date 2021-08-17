PSU wrestling: Bartlett wins bronze; NLWC members opt-in for World Team

Another wrestler with a Penn State connection has earned international hardware during the offseason. Beau Bartlett used a four-point move followed by a two-point takedown to storm back and beat Mustafo Akhmedov of Tajikistan 7-4 in the 65-kilogram bronze medal match at the United World Wrestling Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia on Tuesday. Bartlett, who was 8-3 for the Nittany Lions while wrestling at both 141 and 149 pounds during the 2020-2021 season, qualified for the freestyle competition after winning the national championship in Iowa back in May. He joins NLWC members David Taylor, Thomas Gilman, Helen Maroulis, Kyle Snyder, and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, who all took home medals, albeit at the Olympics, earlier this month.

The Penn State logo as seen at Beaver Stadium. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

After winning his first two bouts by technical superiority, Bartlett found himself in a semifinals matchup opposite Ziraddin Bayramov of Azerbaijan, who beat the Nittany Lion 6-2. It appeared that Bartlett would fall again in the medal round, but instead, just like Taylor did to win gold, he kept fighting for a bronze and had it pay off when a flurry of activity in the final minute of the match resulted in the points needed to beat Akhmedov.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QU1XigJlzIEJlYXUgQmFydGxldHQgc2NvcmVzIGxhdGUgdG8gd2lu IGJyb256ZSBhdCA2NS1rZy4gVHJhaWxlZCA0LTEgaW4gdGhlIHNlY29uZCwg dGhlbiBhIHNuYXRjaC1zaW5nbGUgZm9yIDQgb24gdGhlIGVkZ2Ugd2l0aCAy MCBzZWNvbmRzIGxlZnQsIHRoZW4gdHVybmVkIGRlZmVuc2UgaW50byBvZmZl bnNlIGZvciBhbm90aGVyIDIgaW4gdGhlIGZpbmFsIHNlY29uZHMgZm9yIGEg Ny00IHdpbiBvdmVyIFRKS+KAmXMgTXVzdGFmbyBBa2htZWRvdi4gRXhjZWxs ZW50LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVz dGxlVWZhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3Jl c3RsZVVmYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2R5IEdvb2R3aW4gKEBjb2R5Z29v ZHdpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2R5Z29vZHdp bi9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNzYyNzg3MDI5ODQ2MDE2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Bartlett was 177-8 in high school, a multi-time national champion, and has won the 2016 Walsh Jesuit Ironman Champion, Powerade in 2017 and 2019, and the Pan-Am title in 2018. Now, he'll set his sights on another coveted crown: An NCAA championship. The 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule has not yet been released.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

NLWC members accept World Team spots