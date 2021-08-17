PSU wrestling: Bartlett wins bronze; NLWC members opt-in for World Team
Another wrestler with a Penn State connection has earned international hardware during the offseason.
Beau Bartlett used a four-point move followed by a two-point takedown to storm back and beat Mustafo Akhmedov of Tajikistan 7-4 in the 65-kilogram bronze medal match at the United World Wrestling Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia on Tuesday.
Bartlett, who was 8-3 for the Nittany Lions while wrestling at both 141 and 149 pounds during the 2020-2021 season, qualified for the freestyle competition after winning the national championship in Iowa back in May. He joins NLWC members David Taylor, Thomas Gilman, Helen Maroulis, Kyle Snyder, and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, who all took home medals, albeit at the Olympics, earlier this month.
After winning his first two bouts by technical superiority, Bartlett found himself in a semifinals matchup opposite Ziraddin Bayramov of Azerbaijan, who beat the Nittany Lion 6-2.
It appeared that Bartlett would fall again in the medal round, but instead, just like Taylor did to win gold, he kept fighting for a bronze and had it pay off when a flurry of activity in the final minute of the match resulted in the points needed to beat Akhmedov.
Bartlett was 177-8 in high school, a multi-time national champion, and has won the 2016 Walsh Jesuit Ironman Champion, Powerade in 2017 and 2019, and the Pan-Am title in 2018.
Now, he'll set his sights on another coveted crown: An NCAA championship.
The 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule has not yet been released.
NLWC members accept World Team spots
Multiple NLWC members will represent Team USA at Worlds
According to USA Wrestling, Taylor, Snyder, Maroulis, and Gilman have all decided to return to action in the 2021 Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10.
