PSU win total predictions, 2021 college football picks, more: Podcast
It's time for some picks and predictions.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will soon take the field again, and the first college football game of the 2021 season is now less than two weeks away.
It makes now as good a time as any to break down our staff's favorite picks ahead of the season.
Hosts Ryan Snyder, David Eckert, and Greg Pickel cover everything from Power-5 conference picks to Penn State's win total, how many games it will cover, the race for the Heisman Trophy, and more in this week's Blue-White Illustrated football and recruiting podcast.
Whether you're curious about how things will go in State College, want to know more about the SEC, ACC, Big 12, or PAC-12 title races, or simply like to hear more about the odds across the sport, this 30-plus minute episode covers all of those bases and more.
The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
