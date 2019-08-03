"He came back in shape," Spencer said. "He's full speed, doesn't stop. It's why he is who he is. I didn't see nothing that would have led me to believe that he would not be ready for this."

The Nittany Lion defensive end owns one of the more menacing physiques on Penn State's roster. If there were any concerns about that changing after Gross-Matos was suspended for the summer, allow defensive line coach Sean Spencer to assuage them for you.

It's hard to envision a version of Yetur Gross-Matos that doesn't look prepared to play a high-level college football game.

Gross-Matos' suspension, which head coach James Franklin announced at Big Ten Media Days, began after the Blue-White Game and expired on August 1. Running back Journey Brown received the same suspension.



Gross-Matos spent the suspension at home in Virginia, working out wherever he could, doing the "same stuff" he would have had he spent the summer in State College.

"I'm excited to be here, get back to work with my family," Gross-Matos said. "I'm excited for the opportunities that we have to go out there and do something special."

Franklin, like Spencer, isn't very worried about how Gross-Matos' play might hinder his development.

As last season progressed, Gross-Matos established himself as one of the premier defensive ends in the country. He finished with eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss, leaving NFL talent evaluators salivating as he enters his junior season near the top of plenty of mock drafts.

Gross-Matos will enter camp at around 255 pounds, according to Franklin, after playing at about 265 last year. Franklin said he could see Gross-Matos notching a playing weight of about 260 pounds this season.

While Franklin would like to have everyone around for as much time as possible, he said he's optimistic Gross-Matos "will have a big year" for the Nittany Lions.

"We're very pleased with him, pleased with him and his development," Franklin said, "his appreciation for being at Penn State, his appreciation for being a part of our football program, and his attitude approach. He's always been a guy who's always got a smile on his face."











