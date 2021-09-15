PSU's Big Ten wrestling schedule features trip to Iowa, home date with OSU
The Big Ten has released its 2021-2022 wrestling schedule, which means we now know the Penn State Nittany Lions' conference opponents this year.
Head coach Cael Sanderson's team opens the Big Ten dual slate with a trip to Maryland on Fri., Jan. 7, and its Rec Hall conference opener comes two days later when Indiana comes to town. The eight-match schedule also includes a trip to Iowa and a home date with Ohio State. Full details can be found below.
The conference released no television information on Wednesday, and Penn State's non-conference schedule, and thus its full list of matchups for the season, is not yet available.
Finally, the Big Ten wrestling championships will be held March 5-6, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb
January Big Ten schedule
Fri., Jan. 7: Penn State at Maryland
Sun., Jan 9: Indiana at Penn State
Sun., Jan. 16: Rutgers at Penn State
Fri., Jan. 21: Penn State at Michigan
Sun., Jan 23: Penn State at Michigan State
Fri., Jan. 28: Penn State at Iowa
February schedule
Fri., Feb. 4: Ohio State at Penn State
Fri., Feb. 6 OR Fri., Feb. 11: Nebraska at Penn State
March schedule
March 5-6: Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Nebraska.
Penn State returns four NCAA champs to its 2021-2022 lineup, as Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, and Aaron Brooks are all back. Beau Bartlett is, too, and so is heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, among others, while Cornell transfer Max Dean is one of a few exciting newcomers to know.
It's another superbly talented Sanderson squad that will compete for the postseason team title.
*******
