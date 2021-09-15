PSU's Big Ten wrestling schedule features trip to Iowa, home date with OSU

The Big Ten has released its 2021-2022 wrestling schedule, which means we now know the Penn State Nittany Lions' conference opponents this year.

Head coach Cael Sanderson's team opens the Big Ten dual slate with a trip to Maryland on Fri., Jan. 7, and its Rec Hall conference opener comes two days later when Indiana comes to town. The eight-match schedule also includes a trip to Iowa and a home date with Ohio State. Full details can be found below.

The conference released no television information on Wednesday, and Penn State's non-conference schedule, and thus its full list of matchups for the season, is not yet available.

Finally, the Big Ten wrestling championships will be held March 5-6, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb