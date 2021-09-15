 Penn State's Big Ten wrestling schedule features trip to Iowa, home date with Ohio State, and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 10:33:01 -0500') }}

PSU's Big Ten wrestling schedule features trip to Iowa, home date with OSU

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff

The Big Ten has released its 2021-2022 wrestling schedule, which means we now know the Penn State Nittany Lions' conference opponents this year.

Head coach Cael Sanderson's team opens the Big Ten dual slate with a trip to Maryland on Fri., Jan. 7, and its Rec Hall conference opener comes two days later when Indiana comes to town. The eight-match schedule also includes a trip to Iowa and a home date with Ohio State. Full details can be found below.

The conference released no television information on Wednesday, and Penn State's non-conference schedule, and thus its full list of matchups for the season, is not yet available.

Finally, the Big Ten wrestling championships will be held March 5-6, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson is again ready to lead his Nittany Lions into action. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics

January Big Ten schedule

Fri., Jan. 7: Penn State at Maryland

Sun., Jan 9: Indiana at Penn State

Sun., Jan. 16: Rutgers at Penn State

Fri., Jan. 21: Penn State at Michigan

Sun., Jan 23: Penn State at Michigan State

Fri., Jan. 28: Penn State at Iowa

February schedule

Fri., Feb. 4: Ohio State at Penn State

Fri., Feb. 6 OR Fri., Feb. 11: Nebraska at Penn State

March schedule

March 5-6: Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Nebraska.

Click here for the full Big Ten schedule sorted by date.

Penn State returns four NCAA champs to its 2021-2022 lineup, as Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, and Aaron Brooks are all back. Beau Bartlett is, too, and so is heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, among others, while Cornell transfer Max Dean is one of a few exciting newcomers to know.

It's another superbly talented Sanderson squad that will compete for the postseason team title.

{{ article.author_name }}