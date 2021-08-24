PSU recruiting and camp thoughts, commit evals, more: Podcast

Who is ready for Penn State football?

We can safely assume that anyone reading this is counting down the days until the Nittany Lions take on Wisconsin on Sept. 4, and the work to get there is just one of the featured topics in this week's Blue-White Illustrated football and recruiting podcast with hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel.

As for the rundown of this episode, the conversation begins with thoughts about the alliance being formed by the Big Ten, ACC, and PAC-12 before moving on to recruiting news notes, including thoughts on Andre Roye's top four and the first senior season action for Drew Allar, Kadan Saunders, Kaytron Allen, and Cam Miller.

From there, Ryan and Greg dive into some questions facing head coach James Franklin's team as camp winds to a close before finishing the show with a look at the commitments the pair will see play this coming Friday night.