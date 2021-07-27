PSU Podcast: Realignment, recapping Cam Miller & looking ahead

Blue-White Illustrated's Penn State football podcast is back to talk recruiting, conference realignment, and more as the Nittany Lions continue a commitment surge.

Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel have much to discuss on this episode, and the topics of conversation include:

-- Realignment in the SEC and what it means moving forward for college football as a whole

-- Penn State added a cornerback this week in Florida native Cam Miller. Ryan discusses how he became one of Penn State's top targets at the position and what fans can expect

-- The Nittany Lions have two more potential commitments in the days ahead, as Ath. Cristian Driver is expected to announce on Thursday, July 29, while Saf. KJ Winston will make his decision known on Saturday, July 31.

- How many more players could Penn State realistically add in the Class of 2022.

--Lonnie White Jr.'s decision to play for the Pirates instead of the Nittany Lions.