 Penn State football and recruiting podcast: Dani Dennis-Sutton picks the Lions; Big Ten Media Days recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-22 18:04:11 -0500') }} football Edit

PSU podcast: Dani Dennis-Sutton picks the Lions; Big Ten Media Day 1 recap

David Eckert & Greg Pickel
Blue-White Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Penn State Nittany Lions have just completed one of the biggest offseason days in program history.

Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton committed to the program on Thursday, just hours after head coach James Franklin, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, corner Tariq Castro-Fields, and receiver Jahan Dotson represented the team at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Blue-White Illustrated's David Eckert and Greg Pickel break down all the Nittany Lions news you need to know in our latest podcast and video episode.

The podium setup at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo by Greg Pickel/BWI Staff
The podium setup at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo by Greg Pickel/BWI Staff

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.

This episode covers everything from Dennis-Sutton's announcement to a Lonnie White Jr., update, news about Noah Cain, thoughts from all three players on hand, and the biggest takeaways from Franklin.

Podcast: 

Video: 

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}