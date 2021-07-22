PSU podcast: Dani Dennis-Sutton picks the Lions; Big Ten Media Day 1 recap
The Penn State Nittany Lions have just completed one of the biggest offseason days in program history.
Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton committed to the program on Thursday, just hours after head coach James Franklin, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, corner Tariq Castro-Fields, and receiver Jahan Dotson represented the team at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.
Blue-White Illustrated's David Eckert and Greg Pickel break down all the Nittany Lions news you need to know in our latest podcast and video episode.
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
This episode covers everything from Dennis-Sutton's announcement to a Lonnie White Jr., update, news about Noah Cain, thoughts from all three players on hand, and the biggest takeaways from Franklin.
Podcast:
Video:
