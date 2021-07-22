PSU podcast: Dani Dennis-Sutton picks the Lions; Big Ten Media Day 1 recap

The Penn State Nittany Lions have just completed one of the biggest offseason days in program history.

Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton committed to the program on Thursday, just hours after head coach James Franklin, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, corner Tariq Castro-Fields, and receiver Jahan Dotson represented the team at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Blue-White Illustrated's David Eckert and Greg Pickel break down all the Nittany Lions news you need to know in our latest podcast and video episode.