PSU picks: Biggest questions now, most important game, more

The Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing for the second half of the season, and BWI is too with the first of two second half roundtables. In this edition, Dave Eckert, Greg Pickel, and Nate Bauer are making their picks on three topics: The biggest question facing the team, which game is most important, and what will be better over the final six games compared to the first. It's time to dive in to the answers.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is the biggest question mark for the Nittany Lions entering the second half of the season.

What's the biggest second half question?

Dave: I think Sean Clifford's health is the obvious answer, but I'll go with something else for the sake of being different. Can Penn State still stop the run effectively with PJ Mustipher out for the season? Mustipher was second nationally among Power-5 DTs in STOPS -- defined as a run play which constitutes a failure for the offense -- according to Pro Football Focus. With him out, does that become an area of an otherwise stout Penn State defense that teams can exploit? Greg: Is Penn State going to have any semblance of a reliable rushing attack? With or without Sean Clifford, it's vitally important because it's not going to matter who is under center if the Lions are very one-dimensional with no hope of turning 1st and 10 into 2nd and 4 or 4th and 1 into a first down via the ground game. That's the biggest question in my mind, aside from the obviously Sean Clifford one. Nate: When will Sean Clifford be back? That’s it. That’s the question. Now, does his absence eliminate Penn State’s hopes for the second half of the season entirely? Absolutely not. There is enough strength in the Nittany Lion defense and special teams that winning ugly is an avenue that could end up being a very attractive option to Penn State fans given the alternative option of simply losing. But to play at the level that Penn State is going to need in Columbus, against Michigan, and at Michigan State (at least, who knows what Penn State might see against Illinois, Maryland and Rutgers if the Nittany Lions’ offense can’t function in Clifford’s absence?), it’s going to need the fifth-year senior quarterback to be calling the shots and making the plays from that position.

Which game is most important?

Dave: The next one. 1-0 this week, guys. But really, I think it's still Ohio State. That's the barometer for the rest of the season. Are you trying to win the Big Ten and maybe think about the College Football Playoff, are are you shooting for a New Years Six bowl game? If Penn State loses that game some of the loftier goals for its season come off the table. You can say the same for Michigan and maybe even Michigan State, but I think a road game in Columbus is the toughest of the three. Greg: Let's go with the regular season finale: Michigan State. If you're like me and think that the Nittany Lions roll into that contest with just two losses on their resume (those being Iowa and Ohio State) then a New Year's Six bowl will be on the line in East Lansing, and we know how important those are from a recruiting and team morale perspective. Obviously there are many ways you could go here, but that's the direction I'm headed. Nate: This is going to generate more eye-rolls than I intend, but honestly, it’s Illinois. If Penn State is without Clifford, with the potential of his return for Ohio State a hypothetical possibility, the reality is that the program is going to need to find a way to push past Illinois to keep any of its other goals in play for when Clifford ultimately does return. At Ohio State was always going to be a bear, and the fact that the Buckeyes have rebounded from their loss to Oregon with some impressive performances makes any early season talk of a possible letdown year for Ohio State now irrelevant. But for any of it to matter, especially if Roberson is needed for more than one game, Penn State has got to get a win against the Illini after the bye week and, preferably for the Nittany Lions, do so in a manner that can generate some positive mojo heading into Ohio State.



Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

One thing that will be better in the second half is..