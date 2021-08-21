PSU not planning to require vaccine card, negative COVID test, for games

Penn State is not planning to require fans to provide either a vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test to attend games this fall. Nittany Lions Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said Saturday that the athletic department will be following CDC guidelines as well as the university’s own protocols as it relates to masking. That means, as of now, masks will be required indoors but not outdoors, which includes the Beaver Stadium concourses and seating bowl in addition to the tailgating lots.

In this file photo, Penn State’s Sandy Barbour speaks with the media. BWI photo

“Our campus leadership, our board, really felt like the position that we've taken is one that balances, to the highest degree, health and safety, as well as kind of, you know, personal choice and individual liberties, if you will,” Barbour said. “I think Penn State's done a great job of balancing the health and safety needs, as well as everything else that's going on in our world right now.” Barbour also said that the school is still planning on hosting a full capacity crowd on game day and is not currently restricting tailgating or anything else around the stadium. That could change in the future, of course, but that’s the plan for now.

What else should fans know as they prepare to attend either the home opener against Ball State on Sept. 11 or another game this fall? “There are several kinds of adjustments if you will, as they relate to COVID, but frankly, they also relate just to overall experience for our fans,” Barbour said. “We’ve expanded some of our gates to make the entry not only more expeditious just overall but, from a COVID standpoint. “We’re not going to require masking outdoors unless the CDC were to change its guidance. We certainly will monitor and review that, but if someone feels that’s what they want to do from a health and safety standpoint, wear a mask, that that certainly is encouraged.” For indoor sports, masks will be required in the crowd, Barbour said, but there will not be a negative test or vaccine requirement for things like basketball, wrestling, and hockey.

