PSU moves into Kirk Herbstreit's top 4; Target sets commit date: Newsstand

Penn State is now ranked in College Football Playoff position.

The Nittany Lions moved into the top-four of the Associated Press top-25 on Sunday after a 4-0 start, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has head coach James Franklin's team in that spot, too.

In other news, a recent official visitor has set his commitment date and former Nittany Lions shined in the NFL Sunday.

Let's just into the top tweets and headlines about both the Nittany Lions and college football on Sept. 27.