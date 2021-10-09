PSU loses Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, at Iowa
Iowa City --- The injury bug has bitten Penn State at Kinnick Stadium.
The Nittany Lions lost starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher with a lower-body injury on the game's fifth play, and he did not return to the field after spending a considerable amount of time in the team's injury tent but has been seen on the sideline riding the exercise bike and encouraging his teammates. He is now on the sideline with crutches during the second half.
Then, later in the first half, quarterback Sean Clifford was seen walking up the tunnel to the locker room. He took a big shot from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the end of Penn State's fifth drive of the game, which ended with a field goal. A few minutes later, Clifford popped into the sideline tent and then emerged from it not to join his teammates but instead to head for more medical care. He is now out for the rest of the game as he has no uniform on to start the second half.
Penn State leads Iowa 17-10 at halftime.
"Next man up, it is what it is," Franklin told the Penn State Sports Network. "It's not ideal, but next man up."
Ta'Quan Roberson struggled as an emergency fill-in under center as the offense was mired by false starts, and he also threw an interception. But, Penn State's defense held strong to preserve the lead at the break in front of a capacity crowd here. It won't be ideal if Roberson has to play the entire second half if Clifford is unavailable, but they will have to find some way to settle him down and at least flip the field, if nothing else.
"Run the ball a little bit, move the pocket, he'll be fine in the second half," Franklin said.
Numerous other Nittany Lions spent time on the turf during the first 30 minutes, including defensive tackle D'Von Ellies, safety Jaquan Brisker, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and safety Jonathan Sutherland. Center Mike Miranda was slow to get up at the end of the half, as well.
All told, though, the list of players is expected to be available for the final two quarters, but Clifford and Mustipher might not be, which will make Penn State's challenge at No. 3 Iowa even more difficult. But, "next man up" has long been a program talking point, and now it must be shown in practice.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook