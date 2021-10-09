PSU loses Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, at Iowa

Iowa City --- The injury bug has bitten Penn State at Kinnick Stadium.

The Nittany Lions lost starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher with a lower-body injury on the game's fifth play, and he did not return to the field after spending a considerable amount of time in the team's injury tent but has been seen on the sideline riding the exercise bike and encouraging his teammates. He is now on the sideline with crutches during the second half.

Then, later in the first half, quarterback Sean Clifford was seen walking up the tunnel to the locker room. He took a big shot from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the end of Penn State's fifth drive of the game, which ended with a field goal. A few minutes later, Clifford popped into the sideline tent and then emerged from it not to join his teammates but instead to head for more medical care. He is now out for the rest of the game as he has no uniform on to start the second half.

Penn State leads Iowa 17-10 at halftime.

"Next man up, it is what it is," Franklin told the Penn State Sports Network. "It's not ideal, but next man up."