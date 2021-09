PSU lands Thursday commit; Mike Yurcich talks Sean Clifford: Newsstand

Penn State is a day away from its final non-conference clash of the season.

Head coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions welcome Villanova to town for a Noon kick on Big Ten Network. A big crowd is expected as the team looks to improve to 4-0.

In the final newsstand before kickoff, we review a Thursday night commitment, hear from Mike Yurcich, and look at some predictions for game day.

Let's review the top tweets and headlines about Penn State Nittany Lions football on Sept. 24.