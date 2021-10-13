PSU injury news: Lions defender out for year; specifics on others unclear

James Franklin has provided an update on Penn State's injured players coming out of last Saturday's 23-20 loss at Iowa. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, Franklin said on Wednesday night, but otherwise provided no other specifics in terms of what his injury is. As for quarterback Sean Clifford, Franklin said that nothing has been decided yet in terms of his status while backups Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux receive plenty of reps this week. "Ta'Quan and Veillieux have both been splitting reps so far in practice this week," Franklin said. "They've done well, but nothing has been decided or determined." The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions held his lone media availability of the bye week following practice on Wednesday night after Clifford, backs John Lovett and Devyn Ford, Mustipher, and safety Jonathan Sutherland were all hurt during a 23-20 loss to the Hawkeyes while other members of the roster nursed their own injuries throughout the contest at Kinnick Stadium.

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will miss the rest of the 2021 season. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Wednesday night. BWI photo

Franklin's stance on sharing injury information has evolved over his tenure in State College. While he used to share positively no information, the program now announces when players are out for the season, but otherwise provides no news on those who could still return. The idea is to not give future opponents any more information than is necessary, regardless of whether or not doing so means they have to prepare for both Clifford and Roberson or if they might have to watch more film of other second-team players who might see more game action. Mustipher was the first Nittany Lion to leave the game and not return. He remained down on the field following a matchup opposite Iowa All-American center Tyler Linderbaum, was helped off, and later came back to the sideline on crutches. Clifford was the next Penn State player to head to the locker room, as he finished a drive in the middle of the second quarter, entered the injury tent, and then seemed to grab at the middle of his body as he walked up the tunnel toward the team's locker room. The veteran passer appeared on the sideline in the second half without his helmet or jersey and encouraged his teammates throughout the remainder of the game. It is not clear when Lovett, Ford, and Sutherland were hurt, but other members of the roster were also tended to by trainers and the team's medical staff on the field throughout the then top-five showdown, including receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker.