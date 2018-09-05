In addition to defensive end Adisa Isaac , who plays at Canarsie in Brooklyn, N.Y., the staff is also going all out for another New York City native, defensive tackle Jared Hunte , who plays at Christ The King in Queens.

Penn State already holds one commitment from defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon , but head coach James Franklin and assistant coach Sean Spencer would like to add at least two more along the defensive front once the early signing period rolls around in December.

“We talk to Coach Spencer and Coach Galiano more than any other staff,” said Christ The King head coach Jason Brown. “Franklin also checks in with a text to see how we’re doing, but Coach Spencer and those guys are who we speak with the most."

In the spring, Franklin extended a verbal scholarship offer to Hunte at the conclusion of his first unofficial visit to University Park, which took place March 19. He visited again in May, only to return three more times this summer, two of which came on back-to-back weekends in June to camp with Spencer and Galiano. Hunte’s most recent visit was at the end of July for the Lasch Bash Barbecue.

“I think one thing that really has Jared’s interest is Coach Franklin is how personable he is,” said Brown. “He’s not like most head coaches. He’s just so personable with all the players. He’s always communicating with them.

“Jared also built a really good relationship with Coach Spence when our guys went down there for the lineman challenge. He just really liked how Spencer coached him. But it’s not just one or two people at Penn State. He likes the strength and conditioning coach and a bunch of other people. Coach Franklin really opens the door for everyone and a lot of kids gravitate to that.”

In addition to Penn State, Hunte also visited Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Rutgers and Tennessee this summer. He claimed an offer from Georgia during a visit the day before the Lasch Bash, July 27, and Brown said that Kirby Smart and his staff have stayed in touch in recent months. Clemson is another top program that’s stepped up interest of late.

“Georgia has been telling us lately that they want to see some game film,” Brown said. “Clemson has been starting to come into the mix, too. Those are probably the biggest schools that have been in touch more. He received an offer from Virginia recently, too, so schools are still coming after him late.”