PSU Hoops HC Micah Shrewsberry talks lineup, injuries before season opener
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry met with the media Monday prior to his team’s season opener at home against Youngstown State Wednesday.
He touched on a couple of important topics, including an early blow to his squad.
GREG LEE TO MISS START OF SEASON.....
Shrewsberry confirmed Monday that Western Michigan transfer forward Greg Lee suffered an injury and will miss time to open the 2021-22 campaign.
The first-year head coach didn’t specify how long Lee will be held out, but it serves as a tough loss for the Nittany Lions, as Lee was one of the incoming transfers the team seemed to be most excited about.
“He’s a guy that we were gonna really count on,” Shrewsberry said. “Greg’s bummed… but the other guys have really stepped up in that way, and we’ve kind of taken on that mantra of ‘Win anyway.’”
Lee was spotted at practice later on Monday on a scooter with a boot on his right foot.
Penn State was already relatively thin at the forward spot behind John Harrar last season, but losing Lee hurts that even more. Shrewsberry said Canisius transfer Jalanni White, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward could see extra time with Lee sidelined.
SHREWSBERRY MUM ON LINEUP.....
With two days left before the first game of the season, Shrewsberry hasn’t given many hints as to who will take the floor for the first minutes of the campaign.
After Lee’s injury and guard Myles Dread’s minor injury in training camp, Shrewsberry joked that he only hoped he could get five guys on the floor for Wednesday’s tilt.
“We still tinker with [the starting lineup]. We still play with it. We’ll figure it out.” Shrewsberry said. “Hopefully it comes to me when I sleep at night. I’ll wake up and it’s like ‘You should start those five guys...’ I keep saying they’re gonna tell me who’s gonna start."
The only answer he did give for his top five was Harrar, who is returning for his fifth season in Happy Valley.
“I know John’s gonna start. You can put him in. That’s happening. Right now,” Shrewsberry said. “That was happening way back in April.”
JEVONNIE SCOTT STILL DEALING WITH TRANSFER ISSUES.....
In another hit to the team’s frontcourt depth, transfer forward Jevonnie Scott has yet to actually be with the team this season, according to Shrewsberry.
Scott has been dealing with NCAA transfer eligibility issues but has been taking classes at Penn State in the meantime, which Shrewsberry confirmed earlier in the offseason.
“We’re still working through the process with him,” Shrewsberry said.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board