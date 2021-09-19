PSU football shows it belongs in CFP title talk after beating Auburn 28-20
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State officially belongs in the College Football Playoff conversation.
The No. 10 Nittany Lions took more than a few of No. 22 Auburn's best punches on Saturday night but ultimately threw more haymakers than the visitors could en route to a 28-20 victory in front of a raucous White Out game crowd at Beaver Stadium.
Fairly or unfairly, some doubted head coach James Franklin's team after a statement road win at Wisconsin to start the season. The argument at the time was that the Badgers did more to defeat themselves than Penn State did to win the contest. Then, beating up on MAC foe Ball State wasn't enough for all poll voters to put the Lions in the top-10, but there will be no excuse not to now after this performance.
"I thought we played really good, complementary football," Franklin said. Our offense scored enough points to win and created some explosive plays.
Franklin has frequently cautioned reporters against making comparisons between this year's improvement and last year's struggles, and he does so with good reason. Many wondered if 2020 really was just a fluke and not something that was the first sign of an incoming downward turn for a program that had won 56 games since 2014 before last year's 4-5 rollercoaster of a season, and we can now safely say that it was nothing more than a blip on the radar.
If the play on the field doesn't back that up, then the words from players should. This is not only a confident bunch but a talented one that has each other's backs and is seemingly as close as any group that's worn blue and white in recent memory, and that's fueling this perfect start as much as anything.
"This is a great win, especially playing an SEC opponent," safety Jaquan Brisker said.
"I don't think people expect us to win, but it's a great Penn State, especially coming out here in a White Out."
Added linebacker Jesse Luketa:
"We shaped our identity, from week one at Wisconsin to a big-time win like this. We're back. We're hungry, we're humbler. We're going to celebrate tonight, and then be back to business tomorrow."
It's exactly the mindset Franklin has preached since a jet brought him here from Vanderbilt eight years ago, and this version of the Nittany Lions doesn't just embody it, but it lives it, as two impact transfers on defense make clear.
"We just focus on going 1-0 every week," defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said. "We're glad that we got that accomplished this week, and then tomorrow, we're gonna wake up, and then it's getting ready for Villanova.
"We just got a group that loves to come out, play hard, play for 60 minutes, and try to make the opponent earn everything, and I feel like we have done a good job at that."
Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie agreed.
"We just want to show you that we're a team that's just going to come out every day and play hard play physical from the first snap so the last snap," he said.
[A win like this] builds a lot of confidence, but we also know that we're going to take it one week at a time, we're going to get back to work and prepare for Villanova. We're not gonna settle down for anything."
Penn State now moves on to a Noon date with Villanova next Saturday at Beaver Stadium, and then it's on to the rest of the Big Ten schedule, which includes road trips to Iowa and Ohio State and home dates with Michigan, among others.
We still have much to learn about this team, of course, but one thing is already a certainty: The Nittany Lions are not a team to be slept on and should be considered as one of the game's best programs three weeks into the 2021 college football season. They've earned it on the field.
"I think we got a tough-minded football team. You know, going on the road at Wisconsin which is a tough place to play, w found a way to gut out a win there and we were able to do that again tonight against a good football team," Franklin said. "I think we have found ways to win different ways week one, week two, week three. Obviously being tested early in the season like this, I think is going to be good and helpful, and we're just going to have to build on it from there.
"I'm pleased with where our football team is right now. There's a lot of things that we can get cleaned up and should get cleaned up, and good football teams do that while they're winning and don't need a setback to do it."
