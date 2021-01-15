BlueWhiteIllustrated - PSU football chat with publisher Phil Grosz, presented by JFQ Lending

BWI publisher Phil Grosz took questions this week to discuss the change at offensive coordinator and other offseason topics. Subscribers, join him inside The Lions Den!

Inside The Den: Penn State Football chat with BWI Publisher Phil Grosz

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook