PSU exploits Pitt miscues in 51-6 romp at Heinz Field
After a slow start, Penn State dominated Pitt, 51-6, last night at Heinz Field. Miles Sanders had his first 100-yard game as a college player, K.J. Hamler continued his hot start with two touchdowns, and even backup quarterback Sean Clifford got into the act, heaving a 34-yard touchdown on his first career passing attempt.
“We’ve got some weapons,” James Franklin said after watching his team improve to 2-0. “We’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in the things that we’re doing, but we’ve got some weapons that can hurt you in a lot of different ways.”
They do indeed. But the best thing the Nittany Lions did last night may simply have been to stay out of the way while the Panthers self-destructed. Pitt made enough mistakes to lose two or three games. It was flagged for 14 penalties for 116 yards, including a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up a PSU touchdown and a holding call in the end zone that yielded a safety. The Panthers also had three turnovers, missed a 35-yard field goal, botched the hold on a PAT, were intercepted on the goal line and got stuffed on fourth down at the Penn State 4-yard line. They even flubbed the coin toss, electing to receive even though the coaches had wanted to open the game on defense.
Not since Three Rivers Stadium came down has the North Shore seen an implosion like that.
Here’s a look at the good and the bad:
THE GOOD
• K.J. Hamler had another electrifying performance for the Nittany Lions, scoring their first touchdown on a 32-yard jet sweep and their second on a 14-yard catch. He also had a leaping 28-yard kickoff return that might have been a lot longer if he hadn’t been yanked to the turf by his facemask.
Hamler became the first Penn State wide receiver to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Derrick Williams against Indiana in 2008.
• Playing in his hometown, Sanders enjoyed his first 100-yard game, finishing with 118 on 16 carries for a robust average of 7.4 yards per attempt. He could have had an even bigger night, but two of his best carries were wiped out by penalties.
• It’s hard to believe that Amani Oruwariye didn’t make his first career start until last week against Appalachian State. All the guy does is make plays. Penn State’s interception leader last year as a junior backup cornerback, Oruwariye intercepted his second pass of the season last night, pulling in one of Kenny Pickett’s few deep passing attempts at the goal line to snuff out a first-quarter drive.
“The ball just likes Amani,” Franklin said. “I’ve been around guys like that my whole career where they just seem to be around the ball and make plays.”
• Blake Gillikin had a fantastic night despite the lousy field conditions. He averaged 42.6 yards on five attempts, and the shortest of those kicks – a 27-yarder early in the second quarter – was a perfect pooch punt that was downed at Pitt’s 4-yard line.
“Blake was a big difference in the game this week,” Franklin said. “Tough weather conditions, and he was able to punt the ball and swing field position when we needed to.”
• After struggling in the fourth quarter against App State, the Lions’ defense was dominant in the second half against Pitt, surrendering only 69 yards and no points in the final two quarters. Franklin cited the return of defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who missed last week’s opener due to a suspension but made a career-high seven tackles last night. “I think we all realize that Kevin Givens is a difference-maker,” he said.
It was a sharp departure from the first half. Which brings us to…
THE BAD
• Pitt ran with authority in the first and second quarters, gaining 214 yards on 31 carries (6.9 ypc) and holding the ball for just over 19 minutes. The one positive to come out of their showing was that Pitt’s bumbling gave the Lions a chance to regroup, and they took advantage, allowing the Panthers to reach the end zone only once.
“I don’t think we played great defensive football in the first half, but I think we played clutch defense,” Franklin said. “We gave up big runs, but we stepped up and made plays when it mattered most. I thought that was really important for us.”
• The Lions were terrible on third down. They converted only 4 of 11 attempts, and one of those was by penalty.
• After catching some flak for their blocking last week against Appalachian State, the Lions’ wide receivers were a lot more aggressive against Pitt. At times, they were a little too aggressive, as two long runs by Sanders were negated by blocking calls on wideouts.
The receivers also had some trouble catching the ball. The field conditions were less than optimal, to put it mildly, but Penn State could have put this one away even earlier if not for drops by DeAndre Thompkins and Juwan Johnson.
• The Lions had two fumbles, both by freshman running back Ricky Slade.
LOOKING AHEAD
They’re all Super Bowls as far as Franklin is concerned, and Super Bowl III is against Kent State. One number that will get everyone’s attention in the coming days is 355. That’s how many rushing yards the Golden Flashes compiled on Saturday. Granted, they compiled those yards against Howard of the Football Championship Subdivision, a game that they won 54-14. But Kent State has also faced a Big Ten team this season and held its own. It built a 17-3 halftime lead at Illinois on opening day before surrendering 28 second-half points in a 31-24 defeat.
After a season-opening scare against Appalachian State and a sluggish first half at Pitt, the Nittany Lions are not likely to take anything for granted.
“We’ve got to take another step this week,” Franklin said. “We’re going to enjoy this win on the bus ride home, and move on to the next one.”