After a slow start, Penn State dominated Pitt, 51-6, last night at Heinz Field. Miles Sanders had his first 100-yard game as a college player, K.J. Hamler continued his hot start with two touchdowns, and even backup quarterback Sean Clifford got into the act, heaving a 34-yard touchdown on his first career passing attempt.

“We’ve got some weapons,” James Franklin said after watching his team improve to 2-0. “We’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in the things that we’re doing, but we’ve got some weapons that can hurt you in a lot of different ways.” They do indeed. But the best thing the Nittany Lions did last night may simply have been to stay out of the way while the Panthers self-destructed. Pitt made enough mistakes to lose two or three games. It was flagged for 14 penalties for 116 yards, including a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up a PSU touchdown and a holding call in the end zone that yielded a safety. The Panthers also had three turnovers, missed a 35-yard field goal, botched the hold on a PAT, were intercepted on the goal line and got stuffed on fourth down at the Penn State 4-yard line. They even flubbed the coin toss, electing to receive even though the coaches had wanted to open the game on defense. Not since Three Rivers Stadium came down has the North Shore seen an implosion like that. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

WR KJ Hamler scored two touchdowns Saturday night.

THE GOOD • K.J. Hamler had another electrifying performance for the Nittany Lions, scoring their first touchdown on a 32-yard jet sweep and their second on a 14-yard catch. He also had a leaping 28-yard kickoff return that might have been a lot longer if he hadn’t been yanked to the turf by his facemask. Hamler became the first Penn State wide receiver to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Derrick Williams against Indiana in 2008. • Playing in his hometown, Sanders enjoyed his first 100-yard game, finishing with 118 on 16 carries for a robust average of 7.4 yards per attempt. He could have had an even bigger night, but two of his best carries were wiped out by penalties. • It’s hard to believe that Amani Oruwariye didn’t make his first career start until last week against Appalachian State. All the guy does is make plays. Penn State’s interception leader last year as a junior backup cornerback, Oruwariye intercepted his second pass of the season last night, pulling in one of Kenny Pickett’s few deep passing attempts at the goal line to snuff out a first-quarter drive. “The ball just likes Amani,” Franklin said. “I’ve been around guys like that my whole career where they just seem to be around the ball and make plays.” • Blake Gillikin had a fantastic night despite the lousy field conditions. He averaged 42.6 yards on five attempts, and the shortest of those kicks – a 27-yarder early in the second quarter – was a perfect pooch punt that was downed at Pitt’s 4-yard line. “Blake was a big difference in the game this week,” Franklin said. “Tough weather conditions, and he was able to punt the ball and swing field position when we needed to.” • After struggling in the fourth quarter against App State, the Lions’ defense was dominant in the second half against Pitt, surrendering only 69 yards and no points in the final two quarters. Franklin cited the return of defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who missed last week’s opener due to a suspension but made a career-high seven tackles last night. “I think we all realize that Kevin Givens is a difference-maker,” he said. It was a sharp departure from the first half. Which brings us to…

Penn State had a tough time shutting down Pitt's rushing game in the first half.