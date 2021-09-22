PSU doesn't look like a fluke; it's decision day for Andre Roye: Newsstand

Penn State is receiving national attention following a 3-0 start that has included a pair of wins over ranked teams in addition to a triumph over MAC favorite Ball State at Beaver Stadium. ESPN says the Nittany Lions are not a fluke, while FOX lists them in a tier with three other teams who are all behind only Alabama in the college football pecking order. In other news, a Class of 2023 corner will visit this weekend, and three-star Class of 2022 offensive tackle Andre Roye will commit to the school of his choice today. Let's jump into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Sept. 22.

Andre Roye decides today between the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers, N.C. State, and Maryland. Rivals photo

Tweets of the day

We'll start with Roye. The massive offensive lineman from Baltimore Md., St. Frances is extremely quiet, and so it's been challenging to get a read on him heading into his decision day. Penn State would take him, even though its current class is quite full, but at this point, it feels more likely than not that he ends up elsewhere. An announcement time has not yet been shared.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjJuZCAu4oCmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RCSUE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUQklBPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy8xcGFjazFnb2FsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jMXBhY2sxZ29hbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZUQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZUQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pQZGxO RmRad1ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96UGRsTkZkWndXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERyZSBSb3llIChAQW5kcmVSb3llSnIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW5kcmVSb3llSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mjg1MjA4NTY0MTkw MTY3MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDIwLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

RJ Young from FOX Sports is the analyst who called the Nittany Lions a tier two team behind only Alabama. Their company in that slot? Georgia, Oregon, and Iowa.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OIIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0 YXRlRmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxs PC9hPiBtb3ZlcyB1cCB0byBUaWVyIDIgdGhpcyB3ZWVrPGJyPjxicj5EbyB5 b3UgYWdyZWUgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JK X1lvdW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSSl9Zb3VuZzwvYT4mIzM5 O3MgV2VlayA0IENGQiBUaWVycz8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FH U2oxUGxIR1giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RR1NqMVBsSEdYPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDAz NDkzNTA2Mzk1MjE4MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Penn State fans, well, some of them anyway, wanted more from Franklin in terms of arguing with the referees during Saturday's Auburn win. He tiptoed the line while looking back on Tuesday and gave a lengthy closing statement with some thoughts on some of the calls. You can read that in full below, but here's a couple of snippets.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYW1lcyBGcmFua2xpbiYjMzk7cyB3ZWVrbHkgcHJlc3MgY29uZmVy ZW5jZSBpcyB1bmRlcndheTogJnF1b3Q7SSB0aG91Z2h0IHdlIHdlcmUgdmVy eSByZXNpbGllbnQgZHVyaW5nIHRoZSBnYW1lIGZvciBhIGxvdCBvZiByZWFz b25zLCB3aGljaCBJJiMzOTtsbCBsZXQgeW91IGd1eXMgZ2V0IGludG8uJnF1 b3Q7IDxicj48YnI+VGhlIHJlZnMsIGd1eXMuIEhlIG1lYW5zIHRoZSByZWZz LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIEVja2VydCAoQGRhdmlkZWNrZXJ0OTgpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGF2aWRlY2tlcnQ5OC9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ0MDM1MzA1MzM5NjI0MjQzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGVu blN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGVu blN0YXRlPC9hPiBjb2FjaCBKYW1lcyBGcmFua2xpbjogJnF1b3Q7SSB3YXMg ZmllcnkgbGFzdCB3ZWVrIGZvciBhIGxvdCBvZiByZWFzb25zIGJlY2F1c2Ug SSBmZWx0IHdlIHdlcmUgZmlnaHRpbmcgbW9yZSB0aGFuIEF1YnVybi4gSSYj Mzk7bSBub3QgZ29pbmcgdG8gZ2V0IGludG8gdGhlIGRldGFpbHMgb2YgdGhh dCwgYnV0IEkgZmVsdCBsaWtlIHdlIHdlcmUgZmlnaHRpbmcgYSBsb3QuJnF1 b3Q7PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRhbSBSaXR0ZW5iZXJnIChARVNQTlJpdHRlbmJl cmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQTlJpdHRlbmJl cmcvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDAzNTYwODIyOTYxMjc0OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The full and complete 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule was released on Tuesday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgdGhlIGZ1bGwgMjAyMS0yMDIyIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgd3Jlc3Rs aW5nIHN

Headlines of the day

