PSU doesn't look like a fluke; it's decision day for Andre Roye: Newsstand

Penn State is receiving national attention following a 3-0 start that has included a pair of wins over ranked teams in addition to a triumph over MAC favorite Ball State at Beaver Stadium.
ESPN says the Nittany Lions are not a fluke, while FOX lists them in a tier with three other teams who are all behind only Alabama in the college football pecking order.
In other news, a Class of 2023 corner will visit this weekend, and three-star Class of 2022 offensive tackle
Andre Roye will commit to the school of his choice today.
Let's jump into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Sept. 22.
Andre Roye decides today between the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers, N.C. State, and Maryland. Rivals photo
Tweets of the day
We'll start with Roye. The massive offensive lineman from Baltimore Md., St. Frances is extremely quiet, and so it's been challenging to get a read on him heading into his decision day.
Penn State would take him, even though its current class is quite full, but at this point, it feels more likely than not that he ends up elsewhere. An announcement time has not yet been shared.
RJ Young from FOX Sports is the analyst who called the Nittany Lions a tier two team behind only Alabama. Their company in that slot? Georgia, Oregon, and Iowa.
Penn State fans, well, some of them anyway, wanted more from Franklin in terms of arguing with the referees during Saturday's Auburn win. He tiptoed the line while looking back on Tuesday and gave a lengthy closing statement with some thoughts on some of the calls. You can read that in full below, but here's a couple of snippets.
The full and complete 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule was released on Tuesday.
Headlines of the day
Penn State leads nine bounce-back teams that don't look like flukes: Rittenberg, ESPN Coach James Franklin provides 'interpretation' of rules issues vs. Auburn: Bauer, BWI Penn State’s Theo Johnson steps up as game slows down in sophomore season: Gallen, PennLive Franklin comments on Lovett's Penn State debut, suspension speculation: Eckert, BWI 'We Were Fighting More Than Auburn,' James Franklin Says: Wogenrich, SI Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell talks PSU White Out visit, recruitment so far: Pickel, BWI Penn State football tight end Tyler Warren’s breakout game not a surprise to coaches, teammates: Engle, Daily Collegian
Tale of the Tape: What is Penn State getting in CB Lamont Payne?: Frank Carr, BWI Quote of the day
"Would I have liked to have been recruited by Villanova? Yes. Villanova gave me the stiff arm just like Penn State did. I wasn't good enough. Had a really good experience where I played and where I went. But yeah, I was interested in all those types of schools. But yeah, was not that type of player.
"I've watched them closely. There's a lot of guys that we recruit in the state that end up having an opportunity to go to Villanova. It's a great school, obviously, great tradition and history. I remember growing up and they won the National Championship, I think it was the first one when I was growing up, and then obviously to see the success they've had more recently with their basketball program, again, which is awesome, and football has got a great history, all the way back to Billy Joe. If you're a football person, you should know who that is. Howie Long, there's a great history. And it's a really good location. They've got a tremendous location, as well. I'm a big fan of their history and tradition and what they've been able to do in the state of Pennsylvania, and me and Coach Ferrante I think have a pretty good working relationship."
--
PSU coach James Franklin on this week's opponent, Villanova.
*******
